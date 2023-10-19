Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at Phage Futures: Global Digital Summit 2023

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

19 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata"), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that its Chief Medical Officer, Mina Pastagia, M.D., MS, will deliver a presentation at Phage Futures: Global Digital Summit 2023, which is being held virtually on October 25th.

Armata Clinical Trials Overview for Acute and Chronic Infections with Systemic and Local Phage Administration


Mina Pastagia, M.D., MS

Chief Medical Officer


9:10am – 9:30am EDT (2:10pm – 2:30pm BST)


For more information or to register: https://www.kisacoresearch.com/events/phage-futures-digital

About Phage Futures: Global Digital Summit 2023

Phage Futures: Global Digital Summit 2023 is a stage upon which to initiate all-important discussions and forge partnerships between key stakeholders worldwide. The Summit is the leading platform accelerating the translation of bacteriophages into clinically and commercially viable therapeutics and tangible commercial solutions.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. Armata is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific cGMP manufacturing.

