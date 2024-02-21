Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at the 6th Annual Bacteriophage Therapy Summit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that Mina Pastagia, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will deliver a presentation at the 6th Annual Bacteriophage Therapy Summit, which is being held February 27-29 in Boston.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title:             Armata Clinical Trials Overview of Bacteriophage Administration for Difficult-To-Treat Infections

Day:               Wednesday, February 28

Time:             12:00 p.m. ET

Location:      Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill

Dr. Pastagia's presentation will cover a range of topics related to Armata's ongoing development programs, including:

  • The advantages of a multi-phage cocktail approach in subjects with chronic Pseudomonal respiratory infections;

  • The similarities of phage distribution and phage kinetics between cystic fibrosis and non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) subjects who were administered Armata's nebulized phage candidate, AP-PA02;

  • The purity of Armata's high dose S. aureus phage candidate, AP-SA02, and the ability to safely dose escalate intravenously over multiple days in subjects with S. aureus bacteremia.

The Summit's 2024 program is centered around optimizing safety, efficacy and manufacturing of next generation bacteriophage therapy to demonstrate positive clinical data and patient outcomes. With the promising possibility of bacteriophage therapy entering the market, the industry is on a run to advance clinical and regulatory development, improve manufacturability, enhance delivery strategies, explore phage-antibiotic synergies, and foster innovation with phage engineering and AI applications. The Summit is the only global platform for industry-dominated phage drug developers and will integrate 90+ phage experts. For more information, or to register for the Summit, use this link.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. Armata is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific cGMP manufacturing.

