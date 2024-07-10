Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at Viruses of Microbes 2024

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of high-purity, pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that the Company will deliver a presentation at Viruses of Microbes 2024, which is being held July 15-19, 2024, in Cairns, Australia.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Advancing Bacteriophage Therapy from Discovery to Clinical Trials



Session: Phage Therapy Session 2 – Clinical Application



Presenter: Steven Branston, Australia Site Head



Day: Thursday, July 18



Time: 11:20am-11:40am AEST (9:20pm-9:40pm EDT on Wednesday, July 17)



For more information: https://www.vom2024.org/

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. Armata is committed to advancing phage therapy with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific cGMP manufacturing.

Media Contacts:

At Armata:

Pierre Kyme

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

[email protected]

310-665-2928

Investor Relations:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

212-915-2569

SOURCE Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.