Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Topline Data from SWARM-P.a. Clinical Study at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

30 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that topline data from the Company's Phase 1b/2a SWARM-P.a. clinical trial evaluating AP-PA02, a novel, inhaled multi-phage therapeutic for the treatment of chronic pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in people with cystic fibrosis (CF) will be mentioned during the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC) Plenary II session. The conference is being held November 2-4, 2023, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. Armata announced positive topline data from the SWARM-P.a. study in March 2023.

Plenary II presentation details:

Title:

"Micro-Management": The Changing Face of Infections in CF

Presenters:

Natalie E. West, MD, MHS, Johns Hopkins University
Lucas R. Hoffman, MD, PhD, Pediatric Pulmonary, Seattle Children's Hospital


Date:

Friday, November 3rd

Time:

5:00pm – 6:15pm ET

Session:

Plenary Session II

Location:

North Ballroom A-D

For more information or to register: https://www.nacfconference.org/registration

About NACFC

NACFC provides a collaborative and educational forum for all CF professionals. The educational elements of the meeting program are targeted to physicians, nurses, research scientists, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, nutritionists, social workers, and pharmacists. This annual meeting brings together scientists, clinicians, and caregivers from around the world to discuss and share ideas on the latest advances in CF research, care, and drug development and to exchange ideas about ways to improve the health and quality of life for people with CF.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. Armata is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific cGMP manufacturing.

Media Contacts:

At Armata:
Pierre Kyme
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]
310-665-2928 x234

Investor Relations:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
212-915-2569

