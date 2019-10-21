Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of $1.3 million R&D Tax Incentive

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced that it has received a Research and Development (R&D) Tax Incentive cash rebate of USD $1.3 million from the Australian Tax Office based on Armata's R&D spending in Australia during 2018. Armata will recognize the $1.3 million payment received in its financial statements for the quarter ending December 31, 2019.

"This R&D tax rebate is an important source of non-dilutive capital that we can use to further advance development of our lead phage candidates as we prepare to initiate clinical trials next year," said Todd R. Patrick, Chief Executive Officer of Armata. "We appreciate the Australian Government's support as we develop our novel bacteriophage therapies aimed at combatting the growing global threat of antibiotic resistance."

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. In addition, in collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, Armata is developing proprietary synthetic phage candidates to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent. Armata is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage-specific GMP manufacturing.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking" statements, including, without limitation, statements related to the timing and results of clinical trials, including the anticipated initiation of clinical trials of AP-PA02 and AP-SA02, Armata's ability to expand testing of isolates from around the world and the results of those tests, Armata's ability to develop new products based on bacteriophages and synthetic phages, and Armata's expectations for performance of Armata's therapeutic candidates based on Armata's recent nonclinical work. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Armata's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Armata's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to ability of Armata's lead clinical candidates, AP-PA02 and AP-SA02, to be more effective than previous candidates; Armata's ability to expedite development of AP-PA02; Armata's ability to advance its preclinical and clinical programs and the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process; Armata's ability to develop products based on bacteriophages and synthetic phages to kill bacterial pathogens; Armata's expected market opportunity for its products; and Armata's ability to sufficiently fund its operations as expected, including obtaining additional funding as needed.

Additional risks and uncertainties relating to Armata and its business can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Armata's filings and reports with the SEC, including in Armata's Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, filed with the SEC on April 4, 2019, as amended, Armata's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 25, 2019, and Armata's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2019 and May 6, 2019. Armata expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Armata's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

