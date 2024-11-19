Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces that CEO Dr. Deborah Birx Will Deliver a Presentation at the 5th Annual Phage Futures Annual Meeting

News provided byArmata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that Dr. Deborah Birx, Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a presentation at 1:15pm ET at the 5th Annual Phage Futures Annual Meeting, which is being held November 19th in Boston, MA.
About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. Armata is committed to advancing phage therapy with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific cGMP manufacturing.
Media Contacts:
At Armata:
Pierre Kyme
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]
310-665-2928 x234
Investor Relations:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
212-915-2569
