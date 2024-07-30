Armata Pharmaceuticals Receives $5.25 Million of Additional Non-Dilutive Grant Funding from the U.S. Department of Defense to Support Ongoing diSArm Clinical Trial of AP-SA02

Phase 1b/2a diSArm trial evaluating AP-SA02 as a potential treatment for complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of high-purity, pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that it has received an additional $5.25 million of non-dilutive funding pursuant to a previously announced Department of Defense grant, received through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) and managed by the Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) – Naval Advanced Medical Development (NAMD) with funding from the Defense Health Agency and Joint Warfighter Medical Research Program. The grant was awarded to Armata to support clinical development of its optimized phage candidate, AP-SA02, as a potential treatment for complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

"S. aureus bacteremia is a serious bloodstream infection that is associated with high rates of morbidity and mortality and it is often resistant to most currently available antibiotics, creating an imminent need for more effective treatment alternatives," stated Dr. Deborah Birx, Chief Executive Officer of Armata. "With this non-dilutive funding support from the DoD, we believe we are well positioned to efficiently advance AP-SA02 through clinical development and introduce this novel phage-based anti-infective to the benefit of military personnel and civilians alike."

The diSArm study is a Phase 1b/2a, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple ascending dose escalation study of the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of intravenous AP-SA02 as an adjunct to best available antibiotic therapy compared to best available antibiotic therapy alone for the treatment of adults with bacteremia due to Staphylococcus aureus.

This study is being conducted in two phases: Phase 1b evaluated the safety and tolerability of multiple ascending intravenous doses of AP-SA02 or placebo as an adjunct to best available therapy (BAT) compared to BAT alone in subjects with SA bacteremia (SAB). Phase 2a is evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of multiple doses of AP-SA02 or placebo as an adjunct to BAT compared to BAT alone in subjects with complicated SAB. The study is expected to enroll approximately 50 subjects. The study is currently 68% enrolled.

For more information on the diSArm study, see NCT05184764.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. Armata is committed to advancing phage therapy with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific cGMP manufacturing.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking" statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events, results or to Armata's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Armata's actual results, performance or events to be materially different from any future results, performance or events expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs and views with respect to future events and are based on estimates and assumptions as of the date of this communication and are subject to risks and uncertainties including risks related to Armata's development of bacteriophage-based therapies; ability to staff and maintain its production facilities under fully compliant current Good Manufacturing Practices; ability to meet anticipated milestones in the development and testing of the relevant product; ability to be a leader in the development of phage-based therapeutics; ability to achieve its vision, including improvements through engineering and success of clinical trials; ability to successfully complete preclinical and clinical development of, and obtain regulatory approval of its product candidates and commercialize any approved products on its expected timeframes or at all; and Armata's estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, capital requirements and needs for additional funds. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to Armata and its business can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Armata's filings and reports with the SEC, including in Armata's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 21, 2024, and in its subsequent filings with the SEC.

Armata expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Armata's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

