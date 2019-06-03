Armata Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with New Patent Allowances in Europe and Canada

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced that the company continues to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio with the allowance of two patents by the European Patent Office and one allowance by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office. These newly allowed patents cover various aspects of Armata's bacteriophage program, and its lead product candidate, AP-SA01, which is in development against various diseases or indications caused by Staphylococcus aureus.

"With the rapidly growing interest in phage-based therapeutics as an effective treatment option against drug resistant bacterial strains, our intellectual property is increasingly vital to protecting our position as a leader in this emerging treatment modality," said Todd R. Patrick, Chief Executive Officer of Armata. "The allowance of these key patents further reinforces the uniqueness of our bacteriophage program and our phase 1b/2-ready lead candidate, AP-SA01, for which we plan to file an IND later this year."

Armata's intellectual property includes multiple patent families with issued or pending claims covering the company's bacteriophage development programs and manufacturing technology. With these allowances, the company's global IP portfolio consists of 56 issued patents (9 U.S. and 47 ex-U.S.) and 28 pending patents (9 U.S. and 19 ex-U.S.).

Details of the newly allowed patents are as follows:

European Patent Application No. 12784665.7: Novel bacteriophages

Covers specific mutations and mutants of phage K for treatment of Staphylococcus infections.

European Patent Application No. 13722007.5: Therapeutic Bacteriophage Compositions

Methods of assembling a panel of phages resulting in a therapeutic composition that limits the growth and resistance of a bacterial target strain responsible for bacterial infection.

Canadian Patent Application No. 2700646: Anti-Staphylococcus aureus Compositions Comprising Bacteriophage K and P68

Compositions of phages and methods for killing S. aureus in a biofilm.

Armata's lead product candidate, AP-SA01 (previously referred to as AB-SA01), targets Staphylococcus aureus. This investigational therapeutic is produced using the company's proprietary phage-specific GMP manufacturing capabilities. The three phage that comprise the product candidate were chosen for their ability to cover approximately 95% of S. aureus clinical isolates, including multidrug-resistant strains. Human exposure obtained from two previously completed Phase 1 studies and through use under single-patient expanded access program indicate that AP-SA01 is generally well-tolerated. AP-SA01 is poised to enter formal randomized clinical trials.

Reminder: Management to Host Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Meeting

The management team of Armata will be hosting a bacteriophage KOL meeting and webcast on Wednesday, June 26 at 12:00pm EDT in New York City.

The event will feature a presentation by Robert Schooley, MD (University of California, San Diego), who will discuss the rapidly growing antibiotic resistance crisis, and the urgent need for the development of new antibiotic alternatives. Dr. Schooley will be available to answer questions following the lunch.

Armata management will also provide an overview of the company's phage-based product candidates aimed to address areas of significant unmet clinical need by targeting key antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Armata's lead product candidate, AP-SA01, is a Phase 1/2-ready asset that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains. In addition, Armata is also developing and advancing a broad pipeline of proprietary synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata has also partnered with Merck to develop proprietary synthetic phage candidates designed to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent.

The live webcast of the event can be found at: http://lifesci.rampard.com/20190626/reg.jsp

About Phage Therapeutics

Phage therapeutics are uniquely positioned to address the threat of antibiotic-resistance as they can be precisely targeted to kill select bacteria, have a differentiated mechanism of action, can penetrate and disrupt biofilms (a common bacterial defense mechanism against antibiotics), are potentially synergistic with antibiotics and have been shown to restore antibiotic sensitivity to drug-resistant bacteria.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata's lead product candidate, AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. The Company is also developing and advancing a broad pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, leveraging its proprietary phage-specific GMP manufacturing capabilities. In collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, Armata is developing proprietary synthetic phage candidates to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent.

Forward Looking Statements – This communication contains "forward-looking" statements, including, without limitation, statements related to the anticipated benefits of the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement and related transactions, the anticipated benefits of the sale of $10 million of Armata's common stock to certain shareholders of Armata immediately following the closing of the merger, and statements related to the anticipated initiation of a clinical trial of AB-SA01 for the treatment of S. aureus bacteremia later in 2019. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Armata's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Armata's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, related to Armata's ability to successfully integrate the operations of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and C3J Therapeutics, Inc. and achieve the potential benefits of the merger; the company's ability to advance its preclinical and clinical programs and the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to Armata and its business can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Armata's filings and reports with the SEC, including in Armata's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 25, 2019, and Armata's subsequent filings with the SEC. Armata expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Armata's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

