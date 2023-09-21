Armata Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

21 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata"), a biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that Deborah Birx, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held in New York from September 26-28, 2023. 

Armata's panel discussion is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, from 2:45-3:15 PM ET.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosaStaphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. Armata is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific GMP manufacturing. 

Media Contacts:

At Armata:
Pierre Kyme
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]
310-665-2928

Investor Relations:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
212-915-2569

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
