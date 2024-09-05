Armata Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of high-purity, pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that Deborah Birx, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held in New York from September 9-11, 2024.

Armata's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 11, from 8:00-8:30 AM ET.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. Armata is committed to advancing phage therapy with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific cGMP manufacturing.

Media Contacts:

At Armata:

Pierre Kyme

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

[email protected]

310-665-2928 x234

Investor Relations:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

212-915-2569

SOURCE Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.