Armata Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced that management will be participating in the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference, which is being held September 24 in New York. Management is scheduled to present at 3:30-4:00p ET.

A webcast can be access at the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg5/armp/

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The Company is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. In addition, in collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, Armata is developing proprietary synthetic phage candidates to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent. Armata is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage-specific GMP manufacturing.

Media Contacts:

At the Company:

Steve Martin

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ir@armatapharma.com

(858) 800-2492

Investor Relations:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

212-915-2569

SOURCE Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.armatapharma.com

