Armata Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that the Company will present and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference taking place July 13-14, 2021.

Presentation details can be found below.

Date: Tuesday, July 13, 2021 Time: 4:00 PM ET Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg7/armp/2419632

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. In addition, in collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, Armata is developing proprietary synthetic phage candidates to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent. Armata is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific GMP manufacturing.

Media Contacts:

At Armata:

Steve Martin

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

[email protected]

858-800-2492

Investor Relations:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

212-915-2569

SOURCE Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

