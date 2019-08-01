Armata Pharmaceuticals to Provide Corporate Update at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced that Brian Varnum, PhD, President and Chief Development Officer, will present a corporate overview and host investor meetings at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference, being held August 7-8, 2019 at the InterContinental Boston Hotel.

The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, August 8th at 3:25pm Eastern Time.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata's lead product candidate, AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. The Company is also developing and advancing a broad pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, leveraging its proprietary phage-specific GMP manufacturing capabilities. In collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, Armata is developing proprietary synthetic phage candidates to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent.

