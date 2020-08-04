Armbrust American Debuts New Surgical Mask Colors as Demand Rises

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As wearing face coverings become the norm for society during the pandemic, Armbrust American is excited to announce that its FDA-registered surgical masks will now be available in six vibrant new colors. The masks have the same 98% effectiveness rating for blocking particulate matter, such as the novel coronavirus, while allowing the wearer a greater degree of self-expression like with cloth face coverings.

"People in the mask world thought I was crazy for making lab-tested surgical masks in cool colors instead of the usual 'medical blue' or aqua green, but it makes too much sense not to," said founder and CEO Lloyd Armbrust. "Now there's a safer, more effective option for people wearing cloth masks that match their favorite sports team or school colors, or businesses to replace workers' cloth face coverings with surgical masks matching the brand identity."

The new mask color options are available for pre-order immediately , with delivery dates in the next two weeks. Colors include "Creamsicle," "Coral," "Sea Foam," "American Denim," "Pretty In Pink," and "Charcoal." The company is currently selling packs of 10 to determine which colors get the most traction, with plans to offer larger bundles of the most popular colors.

Research backed by the Center for Disease Control now shows that wearing masks can drastically reduce the spread of COVID-19 across the country, with surgical masks being more effective than cloth. However, getting the majority of people in the U.S. to wear them has proved challenging, which is one area American manufacturing can help correct.

"The advantage of American manufacturing is being able to understand the market and make changes to your products quickly. Since most masks are made in China and sold to resellers, it probably doesn't make financial sense to offer more than one ugly color," Armbrust explained. "If adding new color options gets more people wearing masks, then it becomes more than just a cosmetic change, not to mention a true testament to the need for strategic manufacturing to return to the U.S."

Armbrust American's mission is to bring strategic manufacturing back to the U.S. Founded in 2020 by Y-Combinator alumni Lloyd Armbrust, the company currently operates a factory out of Austin, Texas utilizing proprietary mix of materials and manufacturing innovation to provide the highest quality PPE at a competitive cost. Lloyd was previously the founder and CEO of OwnLocal, a company that automates production for 3,500 newspapers worldwide.

