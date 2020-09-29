Armbrust American Launches Petition to Legalize Child-Size Surgical Masks

AUSTIN, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With children across the country returning to classrooms, American manufacturing company Armbrust American is urging lawmakers to press government agencies on approving the use and production of child-size surgical masks. As part of its push, the company has launched a government petition that has already garnered thousands of signatures.

Currently, the CDC recommends all children over the age of 2 wear a mask to help protect them and others from being infected with COVID-19. However, the FDA, NIOSH (CDC), or OSHA are absent on guidance or approval of disposable surgical masks that will fit a child's smaller face. This is despite countless research studies showing that FDA-registered surgical masks are the most effective at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, with a filtration effectiveness of 98% -- far better than cloth masks.

"As the father of five children, I understand the difficulties of parenting during a pandemic. But one thing I don't want to worry about is if they aren't being protected against the virus because their masks are too small for their little faces," said Armbrust American founder and CEO Lloyd Armbrust. "Parents shouldn't have to choose between keeping their kids safe and buying a mask that has a better chance of staying on their faces, which is why we're petitioning the government."

What's more concerning is that a flood of internationally-produced child-sized disposable masks are hitting the market, with none of the protections and guarantees of quality, American-made FDA-registered masks.

"This is an instance where American manufacturing can and should rise to the occasion by being able to supply children in the U.S. with the best protective equipment available," Armbrust said. "Our kids should be focused on getting an education, not heading into potentially unsafe situations. We need the government to step it up."

Armbrust USA only sells FDA-registered PPE, having done rigorous third-party testing showing that the company's masks surpass incredibly high government standards, achieving over 99% filtration. This commitment to quality earned the company's masks ASTM Level 2 certification, having passed extensive testing for fluid penetration, bacterial filtration, particle filtration, flammability, and sensitivity.

