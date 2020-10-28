Armbrust American Masks Gain ASTM Level 3 Rating and Begins N95 Respirator Pre-Orders

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the country still in dire need of personal protective equipment during the pandemic, U.S. manufacturing startup Armbrust American is proud to announce that its entire line of disposable surgical masks has received an ASTM Level 3 rating, the highest rating for filtration effectiveness available in the world. Additionally, the company has opened pre-orders for N95 respirator masks, as well as implemented updates to its surgical masks.

Synthetic Blood Penetration Testing of American Surgical Masks Debuting new packaging for Armbrust American Surgical Masks. Armbrust American's Texas-based medical mask production facility. Photo by Alex Smith.

An alarming number of disposable face mask products available to consumers do not actually provide the level of filtration required to protect against the novel coronavirus, which is why having both ASTM Level 3 rating and being FDA listed are so important. It also puts those wearing our masks in the best position to defend against the virus. Obtaining a Level 3 rating means Armbrust American masks have passed performance tests for fluid penetration, bacterial filtration, flammability, blood spatter filtration, and breathability. Testing was performed by Nelson Laboratories LLC, and done in compliance with the FDA's Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) regulations.

"The key difference between Armbrust American masks and what you'll find on retail shelves is a promise that you're buying the safest surgical masks in the world," said Founder and CEO Lloyd Armbrust. "You're also buying from a trusted and reliable manufacturer that's constantly making improvements to its products, unlike established competitors who have little financial incentive and don't sell directly to American citizens like we do."

Six months after launching its first factory, Armbrust American continues to demonstrate that commitment to innovation. The latest example is an upgrade to add a newly developed secure-fit nose bridge to its surgical masks, allowing the wearer to create a more secure seal around the face. The company also recently activated its first line of N95 Respirator masks, which are now available for pre-order.

About Armbrust American

Armbrust American's mission is to bring strategic manufacturing back to the U.S. Founded in 2020 by Y-Combinator alumni Lloyd Armbrust, the company currently operates a factory out of Austin, Texas utilizing a proprietary mix of materials and manufacturing innovation to provide the highest quality PPE at a competitive cost. Lloyd was previously the founder and CEO of OwnLocal, a company that automates production for 3,500 newspapers worldwide.

Introduction Video: About Armbrust American (2-min)

