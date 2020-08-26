Armbrust American Receives $4.5M Contract to Provide Masks to Illinois DHS

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American manufacturing company Armbrust American is pleased to announce a $4.5 million contract to supply the State of Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) with high-quality, disposable surgical masks.

Armbrust American's Austin,Texas area medical mask production facility. Photo by Alex Smith. From Armbrust American's Austin-TX area medical mask production facility. Photo by Alex Smith.

Obtaining safe, reliable medical-grade surgical masks has been a challenge for state and local governments wishing to protect essential workers during the pandemic. While the majority of surgical and N95 masks are manufactured in China, recent Wall Street Journal analysis found that over 60% of these foreign-made masks failed basic FDA quality tests.

"Areas of state government such as IDHS are crucial in maintaining the health and safety of its citizens during this pandemic," said Armbrust American founder and CEO Lloyd Armbrust. "Being an American manufacturer means ensuring, with complete certainty, that masks distributed and worn by essential government workers offer protection against COVID-19 infections."

To be FDA-registered, surgical masks must meet strict guidelines, including 98% filtration of particulate matter. Rigorous third-party testing has shown Armbrust American surpasses those incredibly high standards, achieving over 99% filtration. This commitment to quality earned the company's masks ASTM Level 2 certification, having passed extensive testing for fluid penetration, bacterial filtration, particle filtration, flammability, and sensitivity. To ensure all of its products continue to exceed this already high bar, the company has invested in equipment to enable regular quality testing from each of its growing number of automated production lines.

About Armbrust American

Armbrust American's mission is to bring strategic manufacturing back to the U.S. Founded in 2020 by Y-Combinator alumni Lloyd Armbrust, the company currently operates a factory out of Austin, Texas utilizing proprietary mix of materials and manufacturing innovation to provide the highest quality PPE at a competitive cost. Lloyd was previously the founder and CEO of OwnLocal, a company that automates production for 3,500 newspapers worldwide.

