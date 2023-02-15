Armbrust Inc. Acquires Time Magazine Invention of the Year, Breathe99 Mask Startup

American Medical Manufacturer to take over sales, production of Breathe99 products

ELGIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical manufacturing company Armbrust American has acquired award-winning reusable elastomeric mask startup Breathe99 and its assets, which is now available for purchase. The acquisition is the latest step in the manufacturing company's plans to expand its product offerings and operations across more sectors in the U.S., including the only FDA-Cleared, USA-made KN95 masks.

Breathe99 Reusable Masks by Armbrust American

Previously featured by Time Magazine and the New York Times, Breathe99's mask is an eco-friendly solution for protecting your respiratory health against pet dander, biologics, allergens, vehicle emissions, and wildfire smoke.

"At Breathe99, our team's mission was to make high-quality protection accessible to all," said Breathe99 founder Max Bock-Aronson. "I am excited that our long-lasting elastomeric mask has a new home with Armbrust, who will carry forward our vision of creating quality products here in America."

The elastomeric mask offers an incredibly comfortable fit, with a full face seal that has up to 99.6% filtration at 0.1 micron, according to independent testing . Plus, the mask is made from durable materials that can be washed and reused hundreds of times, which reduces waste by up to 80%. It's the most convenient, eco-friendly, and comfortable solution for keeping particulates out of your lungs – and still proudly American-made.

"The Breathe99 team created an incredible product that showcases the best kind of American ingenuity and innovation, with a customer following to match" said founder and CEO Lloyd Armbrust. "With Armbrust's proprietary filter material technology, we think Breathe99's elastomeric mask is a game changer and will help protect our customers for years to come. At Armbrust we're obsessed with providing the highest quality American-made masks and respirators to our customers. Adding something as innovative as the Breathe99 to our product line was a no brainer."

Coming under the Armbrust brand will also provide the Breathe99 with the resources to explore getting full the elastomeric device and NIOSH N95 certifications, which it does not currently possess. The Breathe99 Mask and filter packs are available now via Armbrust.com .

About Armbrust American

Armbrust American's mission is to bring strategic manufacturing back to the U.S., ensuring reliable production output and predictable pricing. Founded in 2020 by Y-Combinator alumni Lloyd Armbrust, the company currently operates a factory out of Elgin, Texas utilizing a proprietary mix of materials and manufacturing innovation to provide the highest quality PPE at a competitive cost. Visit www.armbrust.com for more information.

