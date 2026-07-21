Armchair Expert's Monica Padman Fact-Checks Her Way to a Brighter Smile with ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda Toothpaste

New National Survey Finds White Teeth Help Boost Americans' Confidence Level

EWING, N.J., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARM & HAMMER™ Toothpaste, the #1 dentist-recommended baking soda toothpaste brand, is teaming up with Armchair Expert co-host Monica Padman to champion one of the simplest confidence boosters around: a bright, white smile. The news comes as a new national survey from the brand reveals that just over half (51%) of Americans say having white teeth gives them a high level of confidence – and they're more likely to have a simple, 2-step oral care routine than one with multiple steps.

A longtime fan and everyday user of ARM & HAMMER Toothpaste, Padman has built her own oral care routine around the brand's baking soda formula – and she's inviting her audience to do the same.

"As a performer and someone who talks for a living, having confidence in my teeth is important – it's the first thing people see, whether I'm behind the mic or in front of the camera," said Padman. "I've been using ARM & HAMMER Advance White Toothpaste for years because it just works."

The secret behind that dazzling smile is baking soda, an ingredient 88% of Americans say they're already using for at least one purpose in their homes, according to the survey. The survey, which polled 1,000 Americans, also revealed that while baking soda is a familiar household staple, many people are less aware of the benefits it can offer for their teeth. While 45% of respondents recognize that baking soda in toothpaste is known to help whiten teeth, fewer are aware that our baking soda toothpastes help neutralize acids and freshen breath (36%) or that they provide gentle cleaning (35%).

In oral care, baking soda works to deep clean your mouth, including between teeth and along the gum line, neutralizing harmful acids that can weaken and erode enamel, and removing up to 3x more plaque in hard-to-reach places compared to a leading toothpaste. ARM & HAMMER Toothpaste is also dentist-recommended for low abrasivity.

"The national survey results reinforce what many people already feel. When you have a bright white smile, it can help you feel confident and ready to take on the day," said Xi Chen, Senior Director of Marketing for ARM & HAMMER Toothpaste. "We know that Monica takes pride in fact checking recommendations herself, as fans of her show will recognize, and if our baking soda toothpastes holds up under that kind of scrutiny, we're confident they will hold up for everyone else, too. Powered by baking soda – a time-tested ingredient you know and trust – ARM & HAMMER Toothpaste keeps oral care simple while delivering a powerful clean you can actually feel."

With decades of expertise harnessing the power of baking soda, ARM & HAMMER Toothpaste delivers effective oral care solutions that help consumers achieve cleaner, whiter and healthier smiles.

METHODOLOGY

This 2026 survey was commissioned by ARM & HAMMER Toothpaste and conducted online by Talker Research with a nationally representative sample of 1,000 Americans.

ABOUT ARM & HAMMER™ TOOTHPASTE

ARM & HAMMER™ Toothpaste combines the power of baking soda with trusted oral care expertise to deliver effective solutions for cleaner, healthier-looking smiles. As the #1 dentist-recommended baking soda toothpaste brand, ARM & HAMMER™ Toothpaste helps consumers simplify their oral care routines with products designed to deep clean, help remove plaque, protect enamel and gently whiten teeth. For more information, visit armandhammer.com/oral-care/toothpastes.

SOURCE ARM & HAMMER Toothpaste