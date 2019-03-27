ARMCO Continues Growth With Additional Business Partners And Sales Executives

ATLANTA, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ARMCO Partners, www.armcopartners.com, a leader in healthcare Revenue Cycle and Health Information Management (HIM), announces the addition of two new business partners, YES-HIM Consulting and Himformatics, as well as two new sales executives, Holly Hutchinson and Kate Savino.

YES-HIM Consulting, based in Largo, FL, brings outstanding customer-service and tailored solutions to clients in the healthcare industry. Himformatics, based in Atlanta, specializes in improving clinical processes and financial performance. Both companies align with ARMCO's commitment to exceeding clients' expectations and ensuring that services are executed according to the company's values: Expertise, Integrity and Efficiency.

"These partnerships with highly-regarded companies, in differing areas of focus on healthcare solutions, allow us to broaden each other's service offerings," says Jeff McQuillan, Founder and CEO of ARMCO Partners.

ARMCO's sales team benefits from the hiring of Hutchinson and Savino, as both bring industry expertise and enhance the team's expansion goals throughout the United States. Hutchinson, based in Clearwater, FL, is a high-energy individual who supports the rapid pace and results that clients expect. Savino, based in the Chicago area, has 20 years of expertise in Health Information Management and is an active member of AHIMA.

ARMCO began as a company focused on medical record coding for hospitals, complemented by U.S.-based quality assurance. The company's success has led to an expansion of its services, which include a unique concept: forensic billing. ARMCO researches each account at claim level per denied line item to recover payment, and reviews ancillary reports, medical records, EOB, including but not limited to, resolving denials such as medical necessity, timely filing and non-authorization. The revenues that are recouped by a single hospital are millions of dollars of otherwise lost money.

All ARMCO employees have undergone rigorous training on the industry's most prevalent solutions, including Epic, Cerner, and athenaHealth, to assure rapid and immediately successful deployment of project resources. Additionally, ARMCO prides itself on complete transparency for customers' anticipated outcomes.

ARMCO Partners, LLC. provides several lines of service to meet the needs of its healthcare customers. The company offers forensic billing, clinical abstracting, remote CDI, remote scribe, coding and billing for hospital and physician practices. For more information, visit www.armcopartners.com.

