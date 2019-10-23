ARMCO Expands Executive Sales Team

"Curt, Ed and Rob have exceptional experience in the healthcare industry, including in national sales, business development, operations and leadership," says Jeff McQuillan, Founder and CEO of ARMCO Partners. "Curt and his team, all high-level leaders with a history of delivering successful solutions to healthcare clients, will drive ARMCO's continued sales growth and deliver on our value proposition."

Bowe's expertise in strategic business development aligns with ARMCO's ongoing expansion and implementation of its forensic billing services. Through forensic billing, ARMCO's clients recoup millions of dollars on claims that were previously denied.

"The sales team will deliver solutions for ARMCO clients that result in increased revenues, reduction of staff burnout, expanded billing knowledge, analyses of denied claims and a better patient experience," says Bowe. "A differentiator at ARMCO is that we have the ability to go after low-dollar and highly aged claims."

All ARMCO coding employees are registered nurses, that ARMCO has certified and expertly trained to be medical record coders. They have undergone rigorous training on the industry's most prevalent solutions, including Epic, Cerner, and athenaHealth, to assure rapid and immediately successful deployment of project resources. Additionally, ARMCO prides itself on complete transparency for customers' anticipated outcomes.

About ARMCO Partners

ARMCO Partners, LLC. began as a company in medical record coding for U.S.-based hospitals, complemented by U.S.-based quality assurance for clients in the healthcare industry. The company currently provides several lines of service to meet the needs of its healthcare customers including forensic billing, clinical abstracting, coding and billing for hospital and physician practices. ARMCO offers clients the unique complement of scale and customized service offerings. For more information, visit www.armcopartners.com.

