ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand

Eckert, based in Cincinnati, OH, has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry. He is responsible for directing the continued growth of ARMCO Partners through their sales and marketing. Eckert's priority is to stay ahead of the industry curve and exceed the needs of ARMCO's clients. His commitment aligns with ARMCO's dedication to client-satisfaction and ensuring that services are executed according to the company's values: Expertise, Integrity and Efficiency.

"Charlie's experience and character fit with the ARMCO culture," says Jeff McQuillan, Founder and CEO of ARMCO Partners. "Charlie understands our hospital clients' problems, defines their needs, and advises them of the best solutions."

"Hospitals and physician practices want solutions that improve quality of care while ensuring the financial health of their facilities," says Eckert. "I've seen ARMCO facilitate those goals, resulting in client loyalty."

ARMCO began as an off-shore company in medical record coding for U.S.-based hospitals, complemented by U.S.-based quality assurance for clients in the healthcare industry. The company's success has led to an expansion of its services, which include a unique concept: forensic billing. In forensic billing, ARMCO's employees review, recode and resubmit claims that were previously denied. The numbers that are recouped by a single hospital are millions of dollars of otherwise lost revenue.

All ARMCO employees are certified and expertly trained medical record coders. They have undergone rigorous training on the industry's most prevalent solutions, including Epic, Cerner, and athenaHealth, to assure rapid and immediately successful deployment of project resources. Additionally, ARMCO prides itself on complete transparency for customers' anticipated outcomes.

ARMCO Partners, LLC. provides several lines of service to meet the needs of its healthcare customers. The company offers forensic billing, clinical abstracting, remote CDI, coding and billing for hospital and physician practices. ARMCO offers clients the unique complement of scale and customized service offerings. For more information, visit www.armcopartners.com.

