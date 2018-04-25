ARMCOs' Quality Analyst Contributes Expertise on COPD to Healthcare Business Monthly

Angelica, RN, CPC, CPMA, BCHH-C, is a quality control analyst for the emergency department of ARMCO Healthcare Services. She and other quality assurance specialists at ARMCO are actively engaged in helping coding professionals, inside and outside the company, understand updates to the ICD-10 guidelines

"Angelica's initiative to share her expertise is a testament to the quality, education and dedication of our employees," said Jeff McQuillan, Founder and CEO of ARMCO Partners.

"I wrote this article because the coders on my team were asking about the updates to COPD codes and that caught my attention," said Celis-Duran.

ARMCO began as an off-shore company in medical record coding for U.S.-based hospitals, complemented by U.S.-based quality assurance for clients in the healthcare industry. The company's success has led to an expansion of its services, which include a unique concept: forensic billing. In forensic billing, ARMCO's employees review, recode and resubmit claims that were previously denied. The numbers that are recouped by a single hospital are millions of dollars of otherwise lost revenue.

All ARMCO employees are certified and expertly trained medical record coders. They have undergone rigorous training on the industry's most prevalent solutions, including Epic, Cerner, and athenaHealth, to assure rapid and immediately successful deployment of project resources. Additionally, ARMCO prides itself on complete transparency for customers' anticipated outcomes.

About ARMCO Partners

ARMCO Partners provides multiple lines of service to meet the needs of its healthcare customers. The company offers forensic billing, clinical abstracting, ROI support, remote CDI, coding and billing for hospital and physician practices. ARMCO enables over 100 US healthcare clients in more than 500 locations the unique complement of scale and customized service offerings. For more information, visit www.armcopartners.com.

