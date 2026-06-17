Armed Forces Bank Helps Veteran-Owned Businesses and Military Organizations Get Paid Faster with New Built-In Payment and Invoicing Tools

Armed Forces Bank rolls out a new Payments Suite powered by Autobooks that simplifies invoicing, payment collection, fundraising and bookkeeping for veteran entrepreneurs, VFW posts, Family Readiness Groups and other military-support organizations

LEAVENWORTH, Kan., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armed Forces Bank – a full-service military bank committed to serving those who serve since 1907 – announced the launch of a new suite of integrated invoicing, payment acceptance and accounting tools available to business clients. There is no monthly subscription for Payments Suite, but standard payment processing fees apply.

Armed Forces Bank, founded and headquartered in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, is a full-service military bank committed to serving those who have served since 1907. Armed Forces Bank provides affordable, personal and convenient banking and financial services to both active and retired military, as well as civilian clients in all 50 states and around the world. Approximately 80% of Armed Forces Bank associates have military affiliation either by spouse, retired themselves or their children.

Designed to help veteran-owned businesses and military-support organizations operate more efficiently, Armed Forces Bank now allows clients to create professional invoices, accept online and in-person payments, generate payment links and QR codes, track payment activity, and access financial reporting tools – all directly within their Armed Forces Bank account.

For veteran entrepreneurs, the solution helps streamline everyday business operations by reducing manual bookkeeping, accelerating payments and improving cash flow visibility. For veteran-owned businesses and military-support organizations such as Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts, Family Readiness Groups (FRGs), veteran nonprofits, military spouse organizations and community support groups, Armed Forces Bank provides a simple way to collect membership dues, accept donations, manage event registrations and track fundraising revenue.

"Veteran entrepreneurs, military spouses and military-support organizations are often balancing service, community commitments and the everyday demands of running a business — they don't need another disconnected tool slowing them down," said Jodi Vickery, Armed Forces Bank's Chief Digital Officer. "With our Business Payments Suite, invoicing, payment acceptance and tracking come together inside their Armed Forces Bank account, helping them get paid faster, reduce manual work, protect against fraud and manage cash flow with greater confidence."

The launch comes as businesses across the country continue to face challenges related to cash flow and payment management. According to a recent Academy Bank survey of business owners and operators, more than 60% identified collecting customer payments as their most time-consuming financial task, while 58% said payments arriving too slowly were a significant business challenge. Additionally, 69% said faster, more reliable customer payments would be the most valuable improvement to their operations.

Unlike many standalone invoicing and payment platforms, AFB's Payments Suite powered by Autobooks is fully integrated within the Bank's Business Checking accounts, eliminating the need for separate software, additional logins or transferring funds between platforms.

Features include:

Professional invoicing in minutes

Online payments via credit card and ACH

Payment links and QR codes

Tap-to-Pay capabilities through a mobile device

Payment tracking and overdue invoice monitoring

Financial reporting tools

Funds deposited directly into the customer's Armed Forces Bank account

The platform also addresses growing concerns about fraud, manual processes and cash flow visibility. More than 86% of business operators surveyed reported being somewhat or very concerned about fraud or unauthorized activity, while many cited manual processes and fragmented systems as ongoing challenges.

"Veterans and military families know the value of mission-focused tools that save time and simplify operations," said Tom McLean, Armed Forces Bank's Senior Vice President and Regional Military Executive for Armed Forces Bank. "Whether you're running a veteran-owned business, organizing a fundraiser for a military family, managing a VFW post or coordinating activities for a Family Readiness Group, Armed Forces Bank helps reduce administrative burdens so you can focus on serving your customers, members and communities."

Armed Forces Bank's Payments Suite powered by Autobooks rollout is part of the Bank's continued commitment to helping veterans, active-duty military members, military families and organizations that support them succeed financially.

To learn more about Armed Forces Bank Business Checking and Autobooks, visit afbank.com/manage-your-business-payments

About Armed Forces Bank

Armed Forces Bank, founded and headquartered in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, is a full-service military bank committed to serving those who have served since 1907. Armed Forces Bank provides affordable, personal and convenient banking and financial services to both active and retired military, as well as civilian clients in all 50 states and around the world. Approximately 80% of Armed Forces Bank associates have some type of military affiliation either by spouse, retired themselves or their children.

Armed Forces Bank has $1.44 billion in assets and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $4.72 billion bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Armed Forces Bank's sister bank, Academy Bank, is a full-service community bank with over 80 branch locations in Arizona, Arkansas Colorado, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, visit armedforcesbank.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.



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SOURCE Armed Forces Bank