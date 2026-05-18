Armed Forces Bank Partners with Hire Heroes USA to Support Veterans' Transition "From Service to Stability"

New partnership combines career support and financial readiness to help military families build long-term success

Armed Forces Bank to Sponsor Hire Heroes USA "2026 Military Spouse of the Year" Award, Spotlighting an Underserved Group

LEAVENWORTH, Kan., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation recognizes Military Appreciation Month in May, Armed Forces Bank – a full-service military bank committed to serving those who serve since 1907 – today announced a new partnership with Hire Heroes USA to support service members, veterans and military spouses as they transition from military service to the civilian workforce.

Military Spouse of the Year award recipient Amy Bonnar with Tom McLean, SVP and Military Banking Executive at Armed Forces Bank, during the 4th Annual Empowerment Gala hosted by Hire Heroes USA.

This partnership brings together career readiness support from Hire Heroes USA with Armed Forces Bank's expertise in financial readiness – helping service members and their families build long-term stability beyond their transition.

"Transitioning out of the military is about more than finding a job – it's about building a stable financial future," said Tom McLean, SVP and Regional Military Executive at Armed Forces Bank. "By partnering with Hire Heroes USA, we're helping service members and their families navigate both sides of that transition with confidence."

Addressing the Full Reality of Transition

While employment is a key milestone, research shows many veterans face multiple barriers when entering the civilian workforce.

According to Hire Heroes USA data:

61% of clients request help translating military experience into civilian résumés

of clients request help translating military experience into civilian résumés 40% need support identifying the right career path

need support identifying the right career path 35% seek guidance on building a professional presence, including LinkedIn

At the same time, financial transition presents its own challenges. Armed Forces Bank's Military Family Financial Readiness Report found that 8.6% of military-connected respondents feel low or no confidence in their financial readiness post-service, citing concerns such as economic conditions and difficulty saving money. 88% of respondents also expressed a growing interest in financial education.

"Veterans don't lack skills – they often lack a clear pathway to translate those skills into meaningful civilian careers," said Paul Holewinski, CEO of Armed Forces Bank. "This partnership is about closing that gap while also helping families build long-term financial stability."

A Holistic Model for Military Success

Hire Heroes USA provides free, one-on-one career coaching, resume assistance, and job search support to veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses. Since its founding, the organization has supported more than 118,000 confirmed hires, generating significant economic impact and long-term career outcomes.

"Hire Heroes USA is doing exceptional work in preparing service members for civilian careers," said McLean. "Our role is to complement that by helping individuals and families build the financial foundation that supports long-term success."

Through this partnership, Armed Forces Bank extends that impact beyond employment – supporting the financial stability that allows those careers to succeed over time.

"Employment is a critical step in transition, but long-term success depends on more than just a job," said Ross Dickman, CEO of Hire Heroes USA. "When career support is paired with financial readiness, we're able to help veterans and military spouses build stability that lasts well beyond their first role after service."

Supporting Military Spouses, a Critical and Underserved Group

The partnership also highlights the unique challenges faced by military spouses, including frequent relocations, employment gaps and financial instability. Military spouses remain one of the most underserved groups in the transition journey. Through this partnership with Hire Heroes USA, Armed Forces Bank is helping bring greater visibility and support to these challenges.

As part of its commitment, Armed Forces Bank will sponsor the 2026 Military Spouse of the Year Award at the Hire Heroes USA 4th Annual Empowerment Gala on May 7 in Atlanta – recognizing the resilience and contributions of military spouses.

Expanding Impact Through Programs and Community Engagement

Hire Heroes USA will also be featured as a new beneficiary of Armed Forces Bank's Heroes Round Up program, allowing clients to support veteran career services through everyday banking transactions.

Additionally, Armed Forces Bank will continue to amplify education and awareness through its "Militarily Speaking" podcast, including a recent episode featuring Hire Heroes USA CEO Ross Dickman discussing the challenges military families face during transition. Link to podcast.

A Shared Commitment to the Military Community

For more than a century, Armed Forces Bank has delivered mission-driven financial services tailored to military life – from no-fee checking accounts and early pay access to credit-building tools, VA home loans, and financial education resources.

"Service doesn't end when the uniform comes off," McLean added. "Our role is to ensure military families have the tools, resources and support they need for what comes next."

About Armed Forces Bank

Armed Forces Bank, founded and headquartered in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, is a full-service military bank committed to serving those who serve since 1907. Armed Forces Bank provides affordable, personal and convenient banking and financial services to both active and retired military, as well as civilian clients in all 50 states and around the world. Approximately 80% of Armed Forces Bank associates have some type of military affiliation either by spouse, retired themselves or their children.

Armed Forces Bank has $1.4 billion in assets and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $4.8 billion bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Armed Forces Bank's sister bank, Academy Bank, is a full-service community bank with over 80 branch locations in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, visit www.afbank.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram. Member FDIC.

About Hire Heroes USA

Hire Heroes USA is a national nonprofit organization that empowers transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Through personalized career coaching and employment resources provided at no cost, the organization has supported more than 118,000 confirmed hires since 2005. Hire Heroes USA is funded through public donations and grants and is committed to transparency and accountability, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Visit: www.hireheroesusa.org

SOURCE Armed Forces Bank