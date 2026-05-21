Armed Forces Bank Names Hope For The Warriors as New "Heroes Round Up" Program Partner

Program channels everyday debit card purchases into life-changing support for veterans, service members, and military families.

LEAVENWORTH, Kan., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armed Forces Bank—a full-service military bank since 1907—has announced Hope For The Warriors as the latest charitable partnership for its Heroes Round Up program. The partnership reflects the bank's continued commitment to serving those who have served, are serving, or are related to someone who serves.

Heroes Round Up provides a simple way to turn everyday debit card purchases into charitable donations. Clients can automatically round up their purchases to the nearest dollar in $1 or $5 increments, with Armed Forces Bank donating the spare change to military-connected nonprofits.

Since its launch in May 2025, Heroes Round Up has grown steadily, bringing new nonprofit partners into the fold and expanding the program's reach across the military community. With each new partnership, Armed Forces Bank broadens the impact clients can make, reaching more veterans and military families than ever before.

"We are proud to welcome Hope For The Warriors into our Heroes Round Up family," said Tom McLean, SVP and Military Regional Executive, Armed Forces Bank. "This partnership connects the generosity of our clients with a mission that is changing lives across the military community."

Celebrating 20 years of service, Hope For The Warriors (HOPE) assists post 9/11 veterans, service members, and military families with services that range from critical needs assistance, career and financial coaching, forging community connections through physical activity, caring for mental health, and offering peer support.

HOPE is consistently recognized for its financial stewardship, with over 90 cents of every dollar raised going directly to programs and services. The nonprofit holds a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and has earned the highest ratings on GuideStar, Charity Navigator, and Great Nonprofits for 11 consecutive years.

Signing up with Heroes Round Up is simple. New or existing Armed Forces Bank clients can follow these steps:

Open a checking account and enroll in online banking. Look under the "Services" section and find Heroes Round Up. Choose which military nonprofit to support and select your preferred round-up increment ($1 or $5).

Armed Forces Bank handles the rest by automatically directing rounded-up donations to the selected nonprofit on the client's behalf, including Hope For The Warriors. Clients can also establish recurring monthly donations to further amplify their support.

"We are grateful to Armed Forces Bank and its clients for supporting Hope For The Warriors and for helping raise awareness of the ever-changing needs facing military families," said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and CEO of Hope For The Warriors. "Through Heroes Round Up, everyday acts of generosity can create meaningful impact and connect more members of the military community to the support they deserve."

To learn more about Heroes Round Up or to enroll, visit www.afbank.com/heroes-round-up. To learn more about Hope For The Warriors or connect to services, visit www.hopeforthewarriors.org.

About Hope For The Warriors

Founded in 2006 by military families aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Hope For The Warriors (HOPE) is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a foundation of stability, strength, and community for post-9/11 veterans, service members, and military families. HOPE's programs address transition, health and wellness, peer engagement, education, and critical needs – providing free, comprehensive support to those who have served and the families who stand beside them. Since its founding, HOPE has served more than 187,000 individuals. Hope For The Warriors is a civilian 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Federal Tax ID 20-5182295) and holds a four-star rating from Charity Navigator. For more information, visit www.hopeforthewarriors.org.

About Armed Forces Bank

Armed Forces Bank, founded and headquartered in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, is a full-service military bank committed to serving those who serve since 1907. Armed Forces Bank provides affordable, personal and convenient banking and financial services to both active and retired military, as well as civilian clients in all 50 states and around the world. Approximately 75% of Armed Forces Bank associates have some type of military affiliation either by spouse, retired themselves or their children.

Armed Forces Bank has $1.4 billion in assets and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $4.8 billion bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Armed Forces Bank's sister bank, Academy Bank, is a full-service community bank with over 80 branch locations in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri. For more information, visit www.afbank.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Member FDIC.

SOURCE Armed Forces Bank