Armed or meditating? Ismael Cala brings the problem of guns in the U.S. to the screens of Times Square

"Instead of carrying a pistol at our waist so we can feel safe, what we need is to do a better job of managing our emotions, training young people and adults to be balanced," explains Cala as he invites us to download his meditation app.

MIAMI, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Through an ad on the screens at New York's Times Square, strategist and communicator Ismael Cala has taken up the problem of guns in the United States, proposing meditation to balance people's minds.

"Armed or meditating? I know what I want: Escala Meditando, the new app from Ismael Cala", says the ad.

This year more than 300 mass shootings have occurred, more than 42,000 incidents with guns and more than 11,000 people dead and 22,000 wounded, according to the organization Gun Violence Archive.

On October 1st, the "Guardian" program in Florida entered into force, which allows teachers to go to school armed.

"There are still people who think that the solution to shootings is to carry a weapon to defend yourself! Instead of carrying a pistol at our waist so we can feel safe, what we need is to do a better job of managing our emotions, training young people and adults to be balanced," Cala explains.

He called on people to download his meditation app to their cellphones: "With many balanced minds, the scanners would vanish from school entrances. And no one would have to wear a bullet-proof vest to the shopping center, excuse the exaggeration to underscore this tragic problem."

Meditation is the path to enlightenment. According to a study published in Biological Psychiatry, conscious meditation allows for greater communication between the parts of the brain related to stress; in addition to greater activation of the areas involving concentration and tranquility.

After many years of study, Ismael has created Escala Meditando, his own app for meditation, personal growth and mindfulness, totally in Spanish, in a joint venture with the company Kingmagination.

Cala guides meditations for people to achieve their maximum potential and equilibrium between body and mind, as well as to drive them to overcome their physical and emotional ailments.

Escala Meditando has two categories: Building Wellbeing and Conscious Equilibrium. It also contains free meditations.

Escala Meditando is available for Android and iOS – and also via @escalameditando on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

A life and business strategist; he hosts and directs the interview show CALA, which is aired in some twenty countries. For five and a half years he was the prime-time host of CALA on CNN en Español. A businessman and social entrepreneur. Author of eight bestsellers on themes of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including El poder de escuchar ('The power of listening'), and Despierta con Cala ('Wake up with Cala'). He was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969, and holds a degree in Art History from Oriente University. He is the co-author of the book "Beat the Curve," with Brian Tracy. He graduated from the School of Communication at York University in Toronto, and has a diploma from Seneca College in Television Production. He is President and founder of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation

