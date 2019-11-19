Armed Services YMCA Opens Annual Art & Essay Contest

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Armed Services YMCA Art & Essay Contest for military children, sponsored by GEICO Military, kicked off Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. The annual contest is part of the celebration of Military Family Month, established in 1996 by the Armed Services YMCA.

The topic for this year's Art & Essay Contest is My Greatest Success as a Military Child and winners receive a week at summer camp through Armed Services YMCA, valued up to $400.

The Armed Services YMCA Art & Essay Contest encourages military children to communicate their point of view through art and writing. The Armed Services YMCA looks forward to the hundreds of creatives they receive each year from military children and the opportunity for the public to acknowledge their sacrifices and resiliency.

"Our annual Art & Essay contest is a chance for the children of our military family to shine," William French, President/CEO of the Armed Services YMCA said. "It's gives them a voice to creatively share their stories. And this contest helps others understand the experience military children have, as well as recognize their resiliency."

The contest is open to children grades 1-12 of active duty or retired members of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard/Reserves. Submissions must be received by March 15, 2020, and winners are announced in April.

The art portion of the contest is for children in grades 1-6 and there is one winner for each branch of the military. Children grades 1-12 can participate in the essay contest and six will be named winners.

GEICO Military is the generous sponsor of this annual contest, part of an increase in support by GEICO Military of Armed Services YMCA.

For more on the contest guidelines and information: www.asymca.org/art-and-essay-contest

ABOUT ARMED SERVICES YMCA:

The Armed Services YMCA is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves currently serving military members and their families. In 2018, we engaged more than 225,000 people in our programs and delivered nearly 1 million points of services to junior enlisted Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and family members at 200 service centers in 18 states. The Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit with a mission: Strengthening Our Military Family. www.asymca.org.

Media Contact:

Danielle Meyers

Armed Services YMCA

229479@email4pr.com

(571) 932-3932

SOURCE Armed Services YMCA

