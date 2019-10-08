Armed Services YMCA Welcomes Craig Morgan to Angels of the Battlefield Gala

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Armed Services YMCA is excited to welcome country music icon Craig Morgan back to the Angels of the Battlefield Gala.

Morgan, a veteran of the U.S. Army, will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 13th annual event on Oct. 29 at the Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City in Arlington, Va.

Last year Morgan provided the evening's entertainment at the gala.

Morgan served 10 years in the U.S. Army as a member of the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions and remained in the Army Reserves for six years. He often performs at U.S. and overseas military installations. He has performed for more than 37,000 service members and their families. Last year, Morgan was awarded the Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Medal from the U.S. Department of the Army in recognition of his dedication to our military men and women.

In August, Craig, who has had 25 songs on Billboard music charts, released his first new music in more than three years: "The Father, My Son, And The Holy Ghost," written in memory of his son Jerry who died in 2016.

The Angels of the Battlefield Awards Gala is an Armed Services YMCA signature event honoring the individual men and women on the front lines who are saving lives and have demonstrated extraordinary courage. The Armed Services YMCA recognizes a single individual from each military branch for their accomplishments. This is the only event which recognizes the front line actions of military medical personnel.

The Armed Services YMCA is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves currently serving military members and their families. In 2018, we engaged more than 225,000 people in our programs and delivered nearly 1 million points of services to junior enlisted Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and family members at 200 service centers in 18 states. Whether providing respite child care for parents in need, summer camps for kids, or assisting with emergency needs, the Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit with a mission: Strengthening Our Military Family. Visit our website to see how you can join us in supporting military families.

