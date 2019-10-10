Armed Services YMCA Welcomes Robert Irvine Back to the Angels of the Battlefield Award Gala

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Armed Services YMCA is thrilled to welcome award-winning chef, fitness authority and philanthropist Robert Irvine back to the Angels of the Battlefield Gala.

Irvine, known for his long-running Food Network shows "Dinner: Impossible" and "Restaurant: Impossible," is taking over the kitchen at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City in Arlington, Va., on Oct. 29, influencing the menu for the gala with his team of military culinary specialists.

Robert Irvine

Irvine, who served 10 years in the Royal British Navy, was the 2018 recipient of the Armed Services YMCA Angel of Honor Award in recognition for his years of support to the military. The Angel of Honor Award is presented to an individual or organization demonstrating distinguished and extraordinary advancement of the Armed Services YMCA mission.

In 2014, Irvine established The Robert Irvine Foundation, which supports veterans and military causes. Irvine attends rallies led by the Gary Sinise Foundation, and tours with the USO. Irvine has received the U.S. Department of the Army Outstanding Civilian Service Award and both the Culinary Excellence Award and Ambassador honor from the Culinary Institute of America.

The Angels of the Battlefield Awards Gala, now in its 13th year, is an Armed Services YMCA signature event honoring the individual men and women on the front lines who are saving lives and have demonstrated extraordinary courage. The Armed Services YMCA recognizes a single individual from each military branch for their accomplishments. This is the only event which recognizes the front line actions of military medical personnel.

ABOUT ARMED SERVICES YMCA:

The Armed Services YMCA is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves currently serving military members and their families. In 2018, we engaged more than 225,000 people in our programs and delivered nearly 1 million points of services to junior enlisted Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and family members at 200 service centers in 18 states. Whether providing respite child care for parents, summer camps for kids, or assisting with emergency needs, the Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit with a mission: Strengthening Our Military Family. Visit our website to see how you can join us in supporting military families.

Media Contact:

Danielle K. Meyers

Digital Content Coordinator, Armed Services YMCA

225970@email4pr.com

571.932.3932

SOURCE Armed Services YMCA