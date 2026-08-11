Armenian Lacrosse Daily Bible Readings Road Trip Across Armenia: 11 August to 22 August 2026

News provided byThe Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation
Aug 11, 2026, 18:10 ET
-- Coach Johnny Mouradian of Armenia Lacrosse:
12 Day Road Trip, 12 Armenian Remarkable Locations, 12 Daily Bible Reading Videos --
YEREVAN, Armenia, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armenian Lacrosse Co-Founder and Coach Johnny Mouradian is on a road trip in Armenia for 12 days, visiting 12 remarkable locations, and sharing 12 daily Bible reading videos across all six Armenian Lacrosse social media platforms from 11 August through 22 August 2026.
Coach Johnny will visit a remarkable new location each of the 12 days in Armenia. See road trip schedule below.
Each remarkable new location features a short, under one-minute, daily Bible reading video.
Coach Johnny has one performance goal: inspire Armenians to bring a friend, bring a family member, to church this Sunday and every Sunday.
Listen to Coach Johnny on TikTok, Instagram, Youtube, X, Telegram, and Facebook. The daily Bible reading videos will also be on the Armenian Lacrosse website: www.armenialacrosse.com.
Interested media can contact Coach Johnny Mouradian at [email protected]
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Armenian Lacrosse Road Trip Across Armenia - 12 Daily Bible Readings:
11 August to 22 August 2026
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Day #1
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August 11
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History Museum of Armenia, Yerevan
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Day #2
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August 12
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Mesrop Mashtots Statue at the Matenadaran, Yerevan
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Day #3
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August 13
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Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex, Yerevan
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Day #4
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August 14
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Cathedral of the Holy Mother of God (Yot Verk / Seven Wounds), Gyumri
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Day #5
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August 15
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Khor Virap Monastery, The Cradle of Christianity
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Day #6
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August 16
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Saint Mesrop Mashtots Church, Oshakan
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Day #7
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August 17
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Vayk Stadium
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Day #8
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August 18
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Geghard Monastery, Geghard
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Day #9
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August 19
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St. Gregory The Illuminator Cathedral, Yerevan
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Day #10
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August 20
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Monument of Jesus Christ, Mount Hatis
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Day #11
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August 21
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Akhtala Monastery Fortress
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Day #12
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August 22
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Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Vagharshapat
About Armenia Lacrosse: Armenia Lacrosse has a Jesus-focused ministry workstream that includes: Bring a Friend, Bring a Family Member weekly invites; world-class Bible Study classes; a groundbreaking online course titled "Jesus, Language, Heritage"; and a partnership with Khachkar Studios.
SOURCE The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation
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