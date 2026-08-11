Armenian Lacrosse Daily Bible Readings Road Trip Across Armenia: 11 August to 22 August 2026

-- Coach Johnny Mouradian of Armenia Lacrosse:

12 Day Road Trip, 12 Armenian Remarkable Locations, 12 Daily Bible Reading Videos --

YEREVAN, Armenia, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armenian Lacrosse Co-Founder and Coach Johnny Mouradian is on a road trip in Armenia for 12 days, visiting 12 remarkable locations, and sharing 12 daily Bible reading videos across all six Armenian Lacrosse social media platforms from 11 August through 22 August 2026.

Coach Johnny will visit a remarkable new location each of the 12 days in Armenia. See road trip schedule below.

Each remarkable new location features a short, under one-minute, daily Bible reading video.

Coach Johnny has one performance goal: inspire Armenians to bring a friend, bring a family member, to church this Sunday and every Sunday.

Listen to Coach Johnny on TikTok, Instagram, Youtube, X, Telegram, and Facebook. The daily Bible reading videos will also be on the Armenian Lacrosse website: www.armenialacrosse.com.

Interested media can contact Coach Johnny Mouradian at [email protected]

Armenian Lacrosse Road Trip Across Armenia - 12 Daily Bible Readings: 11 August to 22 August 2026 Day #1 August 11 History Museum of Armenia, Yerevan Day #2 August 12 Mesrop Mashtots Statue at the Matenadaran, Yerevan Day #3 August 13 Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex, Yerevan Day #4 August 14 Cathedral of the Holy Mother of God (Yot Verk / Seven Wounds), Gyumri Day #5 August 15 Khor Virap Monastery, The Cradle of Christianity Day #6 August 16 Saint Mesrop Mashtots Church, Oshakan Day #7 August 17 Vayk Stadium Day #8 August 18 Geghard Monastery, Geghard Day #9 August 19 St. Gregory The Illuminator Cathedral, Yerevan Day #10 August 20 Monument of Jesus Christ, Mount Hatis Day #11 August 21 Akhtala Monastery Fortress Day #12 August 22 Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Vagharshapat

About Armenia Lacrosse: Armenia Lacrosse has a Jesus-focused ministry workstream that includes: Bring a Friend, Bring a Family Member weekly invites; world-class Bible Study classes; a groundbreaking online course titled "Jesus, Language, Heritage"; and a partnership with Khachkar Studios.

SOURCE The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation