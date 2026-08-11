Armenian Lacrosse Daily Bible Readings Road Trip Across Armenia: 11 August to 22 August 2026

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The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation

Aug 11, 2026, 18:10 ET

-- Coach Johnny Mouradian of Armenia Lacrosse:
12 Day Road Trip, 12 Armenian Remarkable Locations, 12 Daily Bible Reading Videos --

YEREVAN, Armenia, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armenian Lacrosse Co-Founder and Coach Johnny Mouradian is on a road trip in Armenia for 12 days, visiting 12 remarkable locations, and sharing 12 daily Bible reading videos across all six Armenian Lacrosse social media platforms from 11 August through 22 August 2026.

Coach Johnny will visit a remarkable new location each of the 12 days in Armenia. See road trip schedule below.

Each remarkable new location features a short, under one-minute, daily Bible reading video.

Coach Johnny has one performance goal: inspire Armenians to bring a friend, bring a family member, to church this Sunday and every Sunday.

Listen to Coach Johnny on TikTok, Instagram, Youtube, X, Telegram, and Facebook. The daily Bible reading videos will also be on the Armenian Lacrosse website: www.armenialacrosse.com.

Interested media can contact Coach Johnny Mouradian at [email protected]  

Armenian Lacrosse Road Trip Across Armenia - 12 Daily Bible Readings:

11 August to 22 August 2026

Day #1

August 11

History Museum of Armenia, Yerevan

Day #2

August 12

Mesrop Mashtots Statue at the Matenadaran, Yerevan

Day #3

August 13

Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex, Yerevan

Day #4

August 14

Cathedral of the Holy Mother of God (Yot Verk / Seven Wounds), Gyumri

Day #5

August 15

Khor Virap Monastery, The Cradle of Christianity

Day #6

August 16

Saint Mesrop Mashtots Church, Oshakan

Day #7

August 17

Vayk Stadium

Day #8

August 18

Geghard Monastery, Geghard

Day #9

August 19

St. Gregory The Illuminator Cathedral, Yerevan

Day #10

August 20

Monument of Jesus Christ, Mount Hatis

Day #11

August 21

Akhtala Monastery Fortress

Day #12

August 22

Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Vagharshapat

About Armenia Lacrosse: Armenia Lacrosse has a Jesus-focused ministry workstream that includes: Bring a Friend, Bring a Family Member weekly invites; world-class Bible Study classes; a groundbreaking online course titled "Jesus, Language, Heritage"; and a partnership with Khachkar Studios.

SOURCE The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation

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