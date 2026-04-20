-- A new, free Masterclass series built on a biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence "Framework" --

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Khachkar Studios unveils BREAKTHROUGHS for Judeo-Christian Leaders, a new, free Masterclass series built on a Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence "Framework".

The announcement builds upon Khachkar Studios $100 million investment, one of the largest philanthropic investments in modern history advancing Judeo-Christian faith.

Scan to view Masterclass #1 and related materials

Masterclass #1: Growing the "Faithful" is built on a U.S. Armenian Christian ecosystem HBS-style case study – the Armenian case study.

The Masterclass delivers four breakthroughs in 42 minutes: (1) a 12 body part ecosystem map, (2) the central role of Sunday attendance, (3) "Faithful" analytics that expose systemic misconceptions, and (4) a path to 100% growth.

Masterclass #1: Growing the "Faithful" introduces a biblically inspired "Framework" for transparency, accountability, and performance (T•A•P).

Khachkar Studios noted:

"Scores of respected media outlets have already described Masterclass #1 as a historic initiative - distinguished by its unprecedented scale, visionary goals, and Biblical wisdom."

The full Masterclass #1 materials, including video, presentation slides, and podcast are available for free at: https://khachkarstudios.com/masterclass1/.

About: Khachkar Studios' mission is empowering Judeo-Christian Faithful through a good news Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence "Framework".

For more information about Khachkar Studios, visit :

www.khachkarstudios.com

[email protected]

SOURCE The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation