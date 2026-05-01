Khachkar Studios Unveils a New World-Class Template for U.S. Armenian Churches Annual Financial Transparency

News provided by

The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation

May 01, 2026, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Khachkar Studios unveils a new world-class template for U.S. Armenian churches annual financial transparency.

Across religious, government, and business sectors in the U.S., financial transparency builds trust and confidence, and the U.S. Armenian religious sector is no different.

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Scan to view the full template materials
Scan to view the full template materials

Transparency, accountability, and performance (T•A•P) support Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence, the "Framework".

The 23-page template provides four takeaways: (1) church attendance, (2) financial profile, (3) the "Framework" and T•A•P, and (4) pilot candidate materials.

The template was constructed independently by Khachkar Studios, analyzing Saints Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church in Providence, Rhode Island. 

"We at Khachkar Studios strongly recommend that all Armenian leaders seriously
study the template, the 'Framework', and T•A•P."

Senior leaders and individual church members of all faiths who share a passion for T•A•P and the "Framework" are invited to participate in a 40-minute Zoom session.  Sessions are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 12:00 PM EDT (09:00 AM PDT).

Requests to attend a specific session, including preferred date and time, should be submitted to [email protected].  Selected participants who successfully complete the session will be awarded an honorarium ranging from $100 to $1,000.

The full template materials - including video, presentation slides, and podcast - are available on many websites globally by searching the press release title or visiting the Khachkar Studios website.

About: Khachkar Studios' mission is empowering Judeo-Christian Faithful through a good news Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence "Framework".

For more information about Khachkar Studios, visit:
www.khachkarstudios.com

SOURCE The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation

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