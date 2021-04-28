Armenian Wines Make a Splash in Miami

MIAMI, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Storica Wines continues a spirited 2021 in April with the launch of their online store (www.storicawines.com) and by serving as the official wine sponsor of Haute Living's Villa Azur event on the evening of April 21st. Nacho Figueras was the event's guest of honor as he graced Haute Living's February-March 2021 Miami edition cover.

Storica Wines at the Island Gardens Deck Zulal Wines from Storica

Nacho, alongside other high-profile guests including Romero Britto, Lennox Lewis, Amar'e Stoudemire, Blaise Matuidi, Alberto Tubilla Slim, Radmila Lolly, and John Utendahl, enjoyed a glamorous night in partnership with Rolls Royce Motor Cars at the famed Miami Beach supper club. Guests were treated to a three-course dinner paired with Keush Sparkling White, Zulal Areni Red, and Zulal Voskehat White, part of Storica's portfolio of Armenian fine wines.

Areni is a leading red grape from Armenia's Vayots Dzor region, where the oldest artifacts of winemaking were discovered from over 6000 years ago. The Voskehat grape, which translates to "golden berry," makes a full-bodied white wine with flavors of stone fruits, flowers and delicate notes of herbs. Lastly, the "Origins" sparkling white wine from Keush, made under methode traditionelle (traditional champagne method) features grapes from 100-year-old vines grown at 1,800 meters above sea level; the zesty, acidic bubbly displays salinity and bright citrus flavors, and was rated 91 by Jeb Dunnuck in 2018.

The Storica Wines portfolio offers a variety of Armenian wines expressing the purest characteristics of the country's indigenous grape varieties. Armenia's high elevation viticulture, extreme climate and volcanic soil give these wines their distinctive character, gaining much recognition from the US wine community of late. Storica's wines are available for purchase at restaurants including Miami's The Deck at Island Gardens, Boston's Ilona, and NYC's Barbounia, and in stores in more than 15 states, including in the New York City, Boston Metro, Miami Metro, Houston & Austin Metro, Chicago Metro, and Los Angeles Metro markets. For more information, please visit https://www.storicawines.com/ .

