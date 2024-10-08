Armentum Partners Makes Key Senior Hire in Andrew Fineberg to Expand Royalty Capabilities

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armentum Partners, the leading investment bank focused exclusively on raising non-dilutive and structured financings for growth stage healthcare and technology companies, is delighted to announce the addition of senior banker, Andrew Fineberg, as a Managing Director. Andrew joins with a long history of successfully advising academic and not-for-profit institutions around the world on pharmaceutical royalty monetization and corporate clients on the full spectrum of non-dilutive and structured financing options. Andrew, who will be based in New York City, joins Armentum Partners from OrbiMed Advisors, LLC, where he was a Managing Director in the Royalty and Credit Opportunities Fund.

"We are excited to have Andrew join our team. Andrew has a unique and dominant position in the royalty space as one of the most active and well-respected advisors. We believe his experience will allow us to help our academic and corporate clients explore a wider range of non-dilutive and structured financing alternatives," commented Chris Carthy, Ph.D., Founder and Managing Partner of Armentum Partners. The investment bank now covers all aspects of non-equity financings with a presence in Silicon Valley, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

On joining, Andrew said "I am thrilled to join Armentum and get back to doing what I enjoy most, delivering royalty solutions to academic institutions and structured financings to companies. I was attracted to Armentum's market leading position, stellar reputation with investors and clients, and their very experienced senior bankers."

Andrew has previously held senior roles at SVB Leerink, MTS Health Partners, Torreya Partners, and Cowen & Company. Andrew is a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Armentum Partners

Armentum is a full-service, independent financial advisory firm with over 150 years of combined experience in investment banking, commercial banking and lending, venture financing, private and public equity investing, and business development. While Armentum is full-service, its main focus is raising debt and non-dilutive capital raising solutions primarily for technology and healthcare companies. Armentum's clients benefit from its sector focus and unique backgrounds in the healthcare and scientific fields, including team members with previous careers in engineering and research. Armentum's managing partners have been working together over the last decade, bringing consistency to each process, and driving its goal of securing the best structure and cost of non-dilutive capital for clients to best meet their strategic growth needs. The firm has remained incredibly active, having raised $16 billion since inception across 350+ transaction, including $2 billion thus far in 2024. Armentum Partners' employees are fully Registered Representatives of a FINRA member firm.

