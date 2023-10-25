Armer Board Upgrades A1 55-inch Smart Whiteboard to A2 55-inch Series with Increased Memory and System Features

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armer Board has upgraded its popular A1 55-inch smart whiteboard to the A2 55-inch series based on user feedback. The company has always focused on innovative research and development in smart whiteboard technology. The new A2 55-inch model features 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM, an Intel i5 CPU with Windows 10, and supports Android 11, running both operating systems simultaneously.

The A1 55-inch from Armer Board has been one of the most popular smart whiteboard models, with 30% of users currently using it. This popularity can be attributed to the A1 55-inch's innovative design, catering to the needs of users in important video conferences, office work, and education. Now, the upgraded A2 55-inch series has been redesigned to meet the ever-changing demands of customers, offering enhanced performance, an added Windows operating system, and a high-resolution touchscreen display.

This conference board not only excels in various meeting scenarios but also delivers outstanding performance in educational and home work settings. It's suitable for professionals in need of efficient meeting tools as well as users seeking to enhance office productivity and educational experiences. The Armer Board A2 55-inch provides users with more robust performance and a smarter software system, ensuring that you can easily present presentations, conduct remote meetings, or engage in online learning.

Furthermore, the Armer Board A2 55-inch is more intelligent, equipped with advanced operating systems and applications to help users complete various tasks more effortlessly. It allows for easy information sharing and presentation, whether in the conference room or the classroom. This conference board offers unparalleled convenience, performance, and innovation, making it an indispensable tool for various meeting and teaching-learning scenarios.

John Carlinsi, Director of Digital Marketing, commented, "Armer allows me to communicate in more ways and in more interesting ways. Because it sets me apart. It allows me to be productive and my clients are happy. Armer makes it easy for you to stand out in a certain way."

The Armer Board A2 55-inch is priced at only $2,199, making it another cost-effective solution for customers looking to explore smart whiteboards for the first time. The A2 55-inch is available for pre-order on the Armer Board official store.

Official Store: https://armerboard.com/

Amazon Store

About ArmerBoard®

Armer Smart Whiteboard focuses on interactive collaboration, seamless integration, productivity enhancement, intuitive user experience, and versatility, providing leading solutions for educational institutions, enterprise business offices, home entertainment, shopping centers, training centers, remote workers, etc.

For more information on ArmerBoard is latest products and company news, please visit www.armerboard.com and follow Armer Smart Board on Facebook, @Armersmartboard on Twitter, armer_board on Instagram and YouTube. For more information, please visit the official store.

SOURCE Armer Board