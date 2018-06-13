Arminio Fraga Neto And Stuart T. Gulliver Honored At Americas Society 38th Annual Spring Party

"As many of you know, the Spring Party is one of our most important annual fundraising events. This year, your generous contributions will go a long way toward supporting our mission and activities in the United States and abroad," said Americas Society and Council of the Americas (AS/COA) President and CEO Susan Segal.

Americas Society Chairman Emeritus William R. Rhodes presented the Gold Medal to Fraga Neto, highlighting his illustrious career in the public and private sectors. Upon receiving the award, Fraga Neto said, "Over decades, the Americas Society and the Council of the Americas have greatly contributed towards the peaceful and steady development of the region, through exchanges of ideas, experiences, and agendas."

Fraga Neto is Founding Partner of Gávea Investimentos, a Brazilian independent investment management firm he started in 2003. From 2009 to 2013, Fraga Neto served as the Chairman of BM&F Bovespa SA. From 1999 to 2002, he was President of the Central Bank of Brazil, where he also served as Director of International Affairs from 1991 to 1992. From 1993 to 1998, he was Managing Director of Soros Fund Management in New York. He is a member of the Group of Thirty and the Council on Foreign Relations. He is currently a trustee of Princeton University, and serves on the boards of several not-for-profit organizations. Fraga Neto has also taught at prestigious universities in Brazil and the United States.

Gerardo Mato, Chairman of Global Banking & Markets, HSBC – Americas, presented Gulliver with the Gold Medal Award. In accepting the award Gulliver said, "I am pleased to receive this award, both for myself and on behalf of HSBC. HSBC has been part of the economic story of the Americas for more than 150 years, and I am immensely proud of its role in connecting regional trade and investment during my time as chief executive."

Stuart T. Gulliver was Group Chief Executive of HSBC Holdings plc from January 2011 to February 2018. He was also Chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited for the same period. His leadership as Chief Executive of Global Banking and Markets at HSBC was key to the institution's stability during the 2008 global financial crisis. Gulliver joined HSBC in 1980 and held many key roles in the Group's operations worldwide. He is a member of the International Advisory Council of the China Banking Regulatory Commission of the People's Republic of China. Gulliver is recognized for his work in promoting sustainable finance globally and for strengthening the HSBC presence in the Americas. In November 2017, he was awarded the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle.

The Gold Medal was first presented in 1977.

Americas Society is the premier organization dedicated to education, debate and dialogue in the Americas. Established by David Rockefeller in 1965, our mission is to foster an understanding of the contemporary political, social and economic issues confronting Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada, and to increase public awareness and appreciation of the diverse cultural heritage of the Americas and the importance of the inter-American relationship.

