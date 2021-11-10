Armis #1 for OT / ICS Cybersecurity Leadership

Armis confirms OT / ICS market leadership with large-scale enterprises across multiple verticals. Armis is the only OT / ICS security platform provider that can also secure IT, IoT, IIoT & IoMT in addition to Operational Technology and Industrial Control Systems

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis , the leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, has formally announced its leadership in the OT / ICS cybersecurity category with the world's leading enterprises. Only the Armis platform spans multiple verticals and can cater to the convergence of IT & OT. No other cybersecurity provider can secure OT, ICS, IT, IoT, IIoT & IoMT across multiple industries and sectors. Armis was rated in Gartner's Market Guide for OT Security, named a Leader in OT Security by ISG, and most recently secured top marks in the MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations for ICS, delivering 100% visibility across both IT and OT.

Today, connected systems that leverage advanced technologies such as machine learning and extended IoT controls are creating a next-generation industrial environment converging to Industry 4.0. Increased or complete automation designed to provide more efficient production, and real-time optimization are resulting in the convergence of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT). With every extension of an interoperable system connected to automated operational technology, comes increased risk.

"As a values-driven biopharmaceutical leader, patients are at the forefront of everything we do. Ensuring we can get medicines and treatments to our patients around the world is of critical importance. Armis has been deployed to monitor and protect our Industrial Control Systems (ICS) / OT devices against cyber threats, which is especially challenging given the variability of these environments. This partnership is therefore a significant contributor to our mitigation strategy for manufacturing and supply continuity risks," said Mike Towers, Chief Security Officer, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.

Unlike niche industrial security point solution providers, Armis is the only OT / ICS security platform that provides 100% asset visibility, insights to detect risks and vulnerabilities, and the intelligence needed to take remediation action. Armis allows industrial organizations to respond and recover from threats across their diverse and distributed environments with full context and zero impact to critical operations reliant on OT and IT.

"With the advent of Industry 4.0, bringing advanced digitalization, AI and cloud to industrial environments, niche industrial security solutions have become insufficient to address IT and OT convergence," said Sachin Shah, Chief Technology Officer for Operational Technology & ICS at Armis . "Customers want streamlined solutions that help them achieve faster time to value and derive more value out of their existing IT security solutions, so they can utilize the collective, correlated intelligence for improved cyber resiliency, without impacting operations."

The largest industrial companies in the world choose Armis, the industry's most unified asset visibility and security platform purpose built to address the new threat landscape, for OT and ICS. So much so, that Armis's OT/ICS book of business has grown by 400% year on year and clients now include the world's largest manufacturers and suppliers of electronics, automotive, aviation, biomedical, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, electricity & gas - to name but a few sectors Armis OT / ICS clients operate in.

"CDW corporation is the leading provider of electronics and services for business, government, education and healthcare customers in North America, United Kingdom and Canada. Our Enterprise and IoT devices - including OT devices- are essential to how we operate, ensuring we can see all our IoT and IT devices in our environment is essential to being able to monitor, detect and protect them and ensure we effectively reduce our risk of cyber-attack," said Ruben Chacon, Technology VP & CISO, CDW Corporation

IT/OT convergence has already changed industries such as manufacturing, automotive, oil & gas, transportation, energy & utilities, and more. Whether intentional (e.g. smart manufacturing, advanced digitalization of robotics and assembly lines, etc.), or unintentional (engineering workstations connecting to both devices on the OT network and the internet), Industry 4.0 is here. According to Gartner, by 2025, 75% of OT security solutions will be delivered via multifunction platforms interoperable with IT security solutions. The time is now to focus on securing Industry 4.0 and beyond.

"The risks of serious cyber incidents have grown significantly recently, changing the OT cybersecurity requirements that industrial companies need. These companies need stronger OT cybersecurity programs that look comprehensively across the entire enterprise and not just their OT systems to deal with today's sophisticated threat environment," said Sid Snitkin, Vice President, Cybersecurity Services ARC Advisory Group . "That's why leadership in IT and OT/ICS is essential when industrial organizations are selecting which platforms to incorporate into their environments."

Only Armis offers a comprehensive graphical visualization of all IP connections for every device (IT, OT & IoT) in an environment in the form of a network map, so customers can see exactly what devices they have, what they are connecting to and what risks they pose, proving the fallacy of air-gapped security on traditional OT networks.

Armis helps to:

Eliminate blind spots: Customers see every OT, IT & IIoT asset with zero impact on critical assets or operations reliant upon OT. Armis gives 100% visibility and zero downtime across managed, unmanaged, IT, OT, IoT, virtual and cloud environments.

Reduce risk exposure: It combines the industry's deepest real-time device behavior and premium threat intelligence for best-in-class insights to detect risks and policy violations.

Empower confident actions: Customers use real-time collective asset intelligence to make policy recommendations to protect their environments and maintain business continuity and resiliency.

Armis is hosting a CISO OT & ICS Symposium in Dallas, Texas at The Star on Jan 20th 2022 with America's leading OT & ICS professionals. Armis recently held an IT/OT digital panel featuring Brian Padden, VP Global OT Security & Information Security Europe, McKesson , and Sid Snitkin, Ph.D., Vice-President, Cybersecurity Services, ARC Advisory Group — click here to join the event, November 10, 2021 at 10:00 am PST.

