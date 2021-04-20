Armis and Eseye Provide Industry-First Synergy to Secure Connected Devices on Any Cellular Network

PALO ALTO, Calif. and GUILDFORD, United Kingdom, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global connectivity specialist Eseye , and leading agentless device security platform provider Armis , today announced a strategic partnership and joint solution that enables organizations to deploy connected devices anywhere in the world with enterprise-class security and consistent, reliable cellular (4G/LTE/5G) connectivity.

Eseye's unique Connectivity Management Platform enables devices to switch intelligently to any one of over 700 GSMA-compliant carriers to maximize uptime with greater than 98% global coverage. The Armis Agentless Device Security Platform provides device discovery, monitoring, and behavioral risk assessments, and automatically responds to anomalies that put devices at risk. Together, this joint solution ensures organizations can deploy and access virtually any device globally with confidence.

"Together, the Armis and Eseye technologies create an industry-first synergy, delivering a secure and connected ecosystem for mobile devices across industries," said Peter Doggart, Vice President of Business Development at Armis. "As the supply chain continues to expand, this partnership lays the ultimate foundation for automation and digital transformation."

Now, more than ever before, losing connectivity or the ability to access devices due to a cyberattack is an increasingly growing threat. These events can be financially devastating, reputation destroying, and brand damaging, causing widespread collateral loss to an organization's bottom line.

Particularly, in today's dynamic environment that demands mobile and remote device connectivity, it's essential for organizations with enterprise devices deployed around the world and across various mobile network operators (MNOs) to ensure operational resilience and business continuity.

"Without the capability to install agents on cellular devices, updating the software and operating systems that manage connected devices is extremely difficult, leaving companies vulnerable to increased risk of attack," said Nick Earle, CEO of Eseye. "Our new partner, Armis, seamlessly integrates with Eseye, providing device inventory, risk assessment, threat detection, and response to make certain that global cellular connectivity is secure without requiring agents or deploying additional hardware or software."

Through this frictionless integration, Armis integrates with Eseye in the cloud for:

Comprehensive Asset Inventory: Armis detects and identifies all devices connecting to Eseye's global network, for example, Internet-enabled medical devices, vending machines, remote devices in energy and utility industries, and telematics and monitoring sensors.

Armis detects and identifies all devices connecting to Eseye's global network, for example, Internet-enabled medical devices, vending machines, remote devices in energy and utility industries, and telematics and monitoring sensors. Risk Management: Armis calculates a risk score for every device on Eseye-managed cellular networks, and continues to monitor device behavior to ensure risk is kept below a customer's tolerance threshold.

Armis calculates a risk score for every device on Eseye-managed cellular networks, and continues to monitor device behavior to ensure risk is kept below a customer's tolerance threshold. Automatic Detection and Response: At an unacceptable level or risk, or if behavior indicates an imminent or active threat, Armis can sanction or quarantine a suspicious device, or disconnect a malicious device from an Eseye-managed cellular network to prevent a threat from moving laterally.

About Armis

Armis is the leading agentless, enterprise-class device security platform designed to address the new threat landscape of unmanaged and IoT devices. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see and control all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices – from traditional devices like laptops and smartphones to new smart devices like smart TVs, webcams, printers, HVAC systems, industrial control systems and PLCs, medical devices and more. Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Eseye

Eseye empowers businesses to embrace IoT without limits. We help them to visualise the impossible and bring those solutions to life through innovative IoT cellular connectivity solutions that enable our customers to drive up business value, deploy differentiated experiences, and disrupt their markets.

Our pioneering technology allows businesses to overcome the complexity of IoT deployment and develop, deploy, and manage IoT projects without the fear of getting it wrong. We guide them every step of the way. Supported by a powerful partner ecosystem, we seamlessly connect devices across 190 countries, agnostic to over 700 available global networks. Find out more at www.eseye.com .

