Armis Announces URGENT/11 Risk Assessment to Help Enterprises Identify Exposed and Impacted Devices

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis , the leading enterprise IoT security company, announced today based off an influx of inquiries that it would offer a Risk Assessment to help enterprises determine their exposure in the wake of the URGENT/11 vulnerabilities identified last week. The Risk Assessment is focused on identifying impacted devices so organizations can develop appropriate patching or mitigation programs.

"The requests for assistance have been overwhelming. Organizations across various industries are very concerned and want to understand their risk posture and remediation options. We have spoken with and assisted a significant number of large enterprises to help them understand their exposure to URGENT/11," said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and co-founder of Armis. "Even with patches, you can't just shut down a production line or take a medical device offline. These are business-critical devices that, in some cases, could put lives at risk."

While patches and a new release have been provided by Wind River, numerous major manufacturers from industrial, healthcare, and enterprise sectors have released advisories identifying which of their devices are impacted. These companies include ABB, Belden Industrial Devices, Dräger, NetApp, Philips, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Sonicwall, Woodward, and Xerox, among others. Some patches have been issued, and are being applied. However, a significant number of devices still need the updates and may take years to address.

"Our research combined with our platform gives Armis a unique advantage in identifying exposed unmanaged and un-agentable devices," said Nadir Izrael, CTO and co-founder of Armis. "No one can see the devices impacted by URGENT/11 that we can, and that is what these organizations are looking for right now."

Organizations interested in learning more about the URGENT/11 Risk Assessment should email urgent11@armis.com or complete a Request for Risk Assessment . Armis has established a response team to help determine the need and scope needed for each organization.

Armis is the leading agentless, enterprise-class security platform to address the new threat landscape of unmanaged and IoT devices. Fortune 1000 companies trust our unique out-of-band sensing technology to discover and analyze all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices—from traditional devices like laptops and smartphones to new unmanaged smart devices like smart TVs, webcams, printers, HVAC systems, industrial control systems, medical devices and more. Armis discovers devices on and off the network, continuously analyzes endpoint behavior to identify risks and attacks, and protects critical information and systems by identifying suspicious or malicious devices and quarantining them. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

