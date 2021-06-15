Armis Appoints Crowdstrike President Michael Carpenter to Company Board

"Michael's substantial experience and proven expertise in driving and maintaining significant revenue opportunities for the enterprise and profitable growth to IPO will be a key asset to the Armis executive team and myself as we continue our rapid expansion," said Yevgeny Dibrov, co-founder and CEO at Armis. "We are pleased to add his industry leading expertise to our board."

Over the past couple of years, Armis has dramatically expanded its global customer base across all verticals including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and finance resulting in revenue growing more than 750%, while the number of customers has grown over 425%. Armis was also recognized as a leader in connected medical device security by Forrester, a leader in OT Security by ISG, as well as the 2021 IoT Security Company of the Year by IoT Breakthrough Awards, and named in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions. Armis also launched its channel partner program less than one year ago and already has 200 active partners. This year has started off incredibly well with increased demand for our award winning product offering resulting in dozens of Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 new customers.

"Armis has achieved impressive growth by addressing pain points for every enterprise as the risk of ransomware and ransom based attacks through insecure connected devices continues to rise, and it is poised to continue that growth at a very rapid rate in the years to come," said Michael Carpenter. "I'm looking forward to utilizing my industry knowledge to aid the business, working with the Armis team & my fellow board members to help the company rapidly scale its global presence."

In 2019 ARMIS became an official partner with Crowdstrike and is featured on the Crowdstrike marketplace. To learn more about our partners click here

Other members of the Armis Board of Directors include Yevgeny Dibrov , co-founder and CEO, Nadir Izrael , co-founder and CTO, Jeff Horing , Insight Co-Founder and Managing Director, Teddie Wardi , Insight Managing Director, Thomas Krane , Insight Principal and Gili Raanan , Cyberstarts Founder.

To learn more about the Armis executive team click here

About Armis

Armis the leading unified asset visibility & security platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices, including medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS). Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Contact:

Susan Torrey

[email protected]

SOURCE Armis

Related Links

https://armis.com

