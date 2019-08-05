Armis Appoints Curtis Simpson as CISO

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis, the enterprise IoT security company, today announced the appointment of Curtis Simpson as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, Curtis is responsible for ensuring that the Armis product continues to maintain its high standard and vigilant focus on platform and customer security and privacy.

Responsibilities also include Armis' corporate-wide information security management activities, including compliance, strategic planning, governance, and controls. This includes identifying, elevating, and reporting Armis' overall security performance and posture in connection with regulatory requirements, industry best practices and threat landscape.

Curtis brings 20 years of diversified information technology experience, with direct information security and management experience in positions of increasing responsibility at Sysco, a Fortune 54 corporation. As Vice President and Global CISO at Sysco, Curtis directed a portfolio of innovative and effective, business-focused security and compliance programs responsible for reducing security risks faced by a global organization.

"We're thrilled to have Curtis join the Armis team," said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and co-founder of Armis. "As enterprises grapple with the major gaps in unmanaged and IoT device security, Curtis' vast expertise in managing the types of IoT devices, especially those that are un-agentable, that we are working to protect will be a significant advantage to our own success as well as the success of our customers."

"Armis fills a massive gap in enterprise security today. I was attracted to Armis' unique approach to solving this important and growing challenge that every business out there faces today -- securing every connected device across the enterprise," said Curtis Simpson, CISO at Armis. "Throughout my career, and as an Armis customer, I've seen first hand what this technology can do -- and it's game changing."

By 2019, 75 percent of large manufacturers will have incorporated the Industrial IoT in their operations, and in the health care sector, major organizations are going through a huge digital transformation with the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), encompassing medical devices like connected infusion pumps, MRI machines, X-Ray machines, smart beds, and patient monitors. The connected enterprise represents an expanding attack surface, with recent reports on ransomware attacks impacting multinational corporations, often through insecure, unmanaged devices. These unmanaged and un-agentable devices have no inherent security, and cannot be protected by legacy security solutions. With customer deployments across 165 countries, Armis has become the defacto Enterprise IoT security standard for hospitals, manufacturing, retail, tech, finance & banking industries, with customers include Mondelēz, Sysco Foods, Allergan and Samsung Research America, among others.

Armis recently raised a $65M Series C funding round , demonstrating the company's leadership as the only enterprise-class agentless security platform addressing the problem of unmanaged and unprotected IoT devices. This funding round followed a banner year in which the company achieved 700% annual revenue growth while being utilized in more than 25% of the Fortune 100.

About Armis

Armis is the leading agentless, enterprise-class security platform to address the new threat landscape of unmanaged and IoT devices. Fortune 1000 companies trust Armis' unique out-of-band sensing technology to discover and analyze all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices—from traditional devices like laptops and smartphones to new unmanaged smart devices like smart TVs, webcams, printers, HVAC systems, industrial robots, medical devices and more. Armis discovers devices on and off the network, continuously analyzes endpoint behavior to identify risks and attacks, and protects critical information and systems by identifying suspicious or malicious devices and quarantining them. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Media Contact

Susan Torrey

Corporate Communications at Armis

650-492-1921

susan.torrey@armis.com

Katie Garagozzo

Bateman Group for Armis

(415) 697-2561

armis@bateman-group.com

SOURCE Armis

Related Links

https://armis.com

