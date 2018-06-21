Armis Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers community are early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

This year's cohort is the most diverse ever, both geographically and in terms of gender. 25% are female-led, and a majority (54%) come from regions outside the United States and Silicon Valley, with each continent represented, barring Antarctica. There is also a wide variety in the technologies the pioneers focus on: the focus technologies include artificial intelligence, big data and internet of things (IoT), biotechnology, blockchain, autonomous vehicles, cyber security, vertical farming and other agricultural advances, decentralised microgrids and robotics. The full list of technology pioneers can be found here.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO Yevgeny Dibrov of Armis will be participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions. This meeting, also dubbed "Summer Davos" will be held in Tianjin, China, September 18-20. Many Pioneers will also attend the Annual Meeting in Davos, in January 2019, and continue to contribute to Forum initiatives in the course of the next two years.

"We welcome Armis in this diverse group of technology pioneers," says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. "Armis and its fellow pioneers are front and centre in shaping the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution and we believe they will be transforming society and industry in a positive way in the years to come."

"Being recognized as a tech pioneer by the World Economic Forum is a tremendous honor," said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and co-founder of Armis. "The world is connected by devices as never before, and part of that reality is the security implications that are arising alongside it. Unfortunately, while IoT devices add productivity gains for businesses, they also create a new attack landscape that businesses can't protect, and are already being exploited by hackers. In alignment with the World Economic Forum's recognition of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we believe that IoT will transform the face of business in perpetuity, and it's our mission to enable that to happen securely."

The Technology Pioneers were selected by a selection committee of more than 61 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers18

More information on past winners can be found here.

About Armis: Armis eliminates the IoT security blind spot, protecting enterprises from the threat of unmanaged or rogue devices and networks. Fortune 1000 customers trust Armis' agentless IoT security platform to discover and analyze any device, protecting their business-critical information and systems. Armis is a privately-held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

