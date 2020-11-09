Armis Biopharma Announces Grant Award from the National Institutes of Health

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis Biopharma, Inc. announced that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently awarded the company a grant in the amount of $423,048 to support development of a novel product for skin decontamination after exposure to chemical warfare agents. This is the first phase of a $2.1 million grant. The project supports the development of Veriox® DECON, a proprietary formulation to provide first responders working on mass-casualty decontamination, an effective, cost-efficient, FDA-approved, fast-acting, field-deployable skin decontamination kit.

With the increasing threat of terrorism, the development of countermeasures for the event of a chemical attack on civilians has become a high priority. Mass casualty events in which chemical warfare agents (CWA) would be employed in an attack on a civilian population are a concrete risk. Because of differences between the military and civilian populations, existing countermeasures may need to be adapted or expanded for use in a civilian population.

"Veriox® DECON offers several advantages over existing decontamination products for mass casualty settings because it can be rapidly dispensed with standard liquid dispensing systems that will allow first responders to quickly decontaminate multiple individuals," said Ted Ziemann, Chairman and CEO of Armis Biopharma. "Veriox® DECON is also environmentally safe in that it breaks down rapidly into harmless products and demonstrates a better safety and toxicity profile than competitive products."

Although this project focuses on nerve agent decontamination, Veriox® is also a highly effective antimicrobial agent, having shown excellent efficacy against drug resistant pathogens. The focus of the present grant is to demonstrate product safety on mammals. Work on the project has already begun with initial results expected in 2021.

About Armis Biopharma

Armis Biopharma, Inc is a privately held biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Fort Collins, CO that is devoted to developing and commercializing products that are effective in reducing the risk of infectious disease and for decontaminating chemical warfare agents. Product development is focused on surface disinfection, human and animal wound care, oral care, food safety, and decontaminating chemical and biological warfare agents.

Armis introduced its first antimicrobial product called ArmiClenz™ (www.armiclenz.com) in June 2020. Other pipeline products are scheduled to launch starting late 2020 through 2021.

