Armis Expands Business Development Team With Key Hires To Continue Global Momentum

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis , the leading agentless device security platform, today announced the expansion of its global business development team to strengthen its expertise in Healthcare, Operational Technology, and Industrial Control Systems (ICS). Armis has appointed David Creed as the Senior Director of the team with David Haake , Director of GSIs & ICS/OT, Sean Shannon , Director MSSPs, GSIs & Medical, and Gary Arnold , Senior Account Executive of Strategic Partners, reporting to him.

According to IDC, there will be more than 40 billion connected devices by 2025 alone. Only Armis is uniquely positioned to solve this unmet security challenge with its agentless, enterprise-class device security platform , specifically designed to deliver total asset visibility and 24/7 connected device security.

"With the explosion of business risk associated with new devices, we need a business development team that can work with our strategic advisory, incident response and managed services partners across the globe in our core industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, commercial, and government," said Peter Doggart, VP of Business Development, Armis. "David Creed, David Haake, Sean Shannon, and Gary Arnold, are all proven leaders, so we're excited to bring them on board and harness their acumen to help us continue to assist our partners and their clients to discover and secure all of their unmanaged, OT and IoT devices."

David Creed has over 25 years of experience with a proven track record of creating go-to-market strategies, related programs, and assembling teams that open up untapped routes to market. Together, with David Haake, Sean Shannon, and Gary Arnold, they will work to align Armis' technology expertise with overall business objectives to improve profitability and grow market share across both the ICS and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) security industries.

Additionally, Armis is proud to announce that it has won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine: Best Product in Cybersecurity Internet of Things (IoT) and Next-Gen in ICS/SCADA Security. These award wins were announced during the RSA Conference 2021 and further prove that Armis is leading the charge in ICS and SCADA security.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and, potentially, help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Armis is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Armis

Armis is the leading agentless, enterprise-class device security platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see and control all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices. Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

