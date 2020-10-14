Armis Expands Executive Team With Appointment of Brian Gumbel as Chief Revenue Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis®, the leading agentless device security platform, today announced that Brian Gumbel , formerly CRO at Sisense, has joined as its new CRO to lead sales, sales operations, and sales engineering teams worldwide. Gumbel will report directly to Yevgeny Dibrov, co-founder and CEO at Armis. Jeff Williams will serve as President, and focus on strategic initiatives and sales engagements with Brian and the rest of the executive team.

Brian brings over 20 years of sales leadership experience to Armis. Prior to Sisense, he spent four years at Forescout running sales and operations as their SVP Worldwide Sales. Before that, he was VP for Americas East and Canada at Tanium, driving 400% YoY growth. He has also held various sales and leadership positions at McAfee and Cisco.

"Brian brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team and we are excited for him to continue accelerating our sales and revenue growth globally," said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO at Armis. "As companies accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, securely enable employees to work from home long-term, and adopt 5G, we are seeing an explosion of connected devices. At the same time, this uptick has increased the risk profile for businesses, especially around ransomware attacks, which is driving even more demand for our industry-leading agentless device security platform. As we address today's device security issues and expand our platform, Brian's expertise in growing and overseeing robust sales organizations will help us further scale to meet this growing demand."

"I have been in the tech space for a number of years, and I haven't seen a single company grow as quickly as Armis," said Brian Gumbel, CRO at Armis. "Businesses in every vertical are seeking to address the ever-expanding threat landscape introduced by all types of devices due to Covid, remote work, and even back in the workplace. Many of these devices can't take an agent and aren't built with security in mind, leaving organizations at risk of a cyber attack. The Armis platform uniquely addresses this problem by providing the visibility required of all connected devices - managed, unmanaged, OT, Medical, and IoT - and mitigating the risk of attack. I'm excited to build upon the great work this team has already done and help take Armis to new heights."

About Armis

Armis is the leading agentless, enterprise-class device security platform designed to address the new threat landscape of unmanaged and IoT devices. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see and control all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices – from traditional devices like laptops and smartphones to new smart devices like smart TVs, webcams, printers, HVAC systems, industrial control systems and PLCs, medical devices and more. Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Susan Torrey

[email protected]

SOURCE Armis

Related Links

https://armis.com

