Armis Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Jeff Williams as CRO to Fuel Next Stage of Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis, the enterprise IoT security company, today announced Bain Capital Ventures Operating Partner Jeff Williams has joined Armis, a Bain portfolio company, as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this newly created role, Williams will lead Armis' global sales expansion, oversee customer experience and identify key strategic partnership opportunities. Williams brings to Armis a wealth of experience building successful sales organizations for innovative start-ups and leading information security companies.

"Armis closed out a banner year, achieving 700% growth in annual revenue and securing deployments in more than 25% of the Fortune 100. Jeff's coming on board to continue this momentum, building on his track record of successfully building solid global sales and strategic alliances for prominent information security companies," said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO & Co-Founder, Armis. "He has been a valued board observer and is a demonstrated leader in sales at some of the most recognized brands in information security and will be a great asset to the Armis team."

Williams has spent the last four years as an Operating Partner at Bain Capital Ventures and an Armis board member. Before that, he was the Vice President of Sales and Business Development at FireEye, where he took bookings from $0 to over a $1 billion run rate. His ability to build a formidable sales team with incredible culture helped drive the company to a successful IPO. Prior to that, he was Global Vice President of Sales for Innovative Technologies at Cisco. Before Cisco, Williams managed sales for IronPort, generating hundreds of millions in revenue and creating the foundation for IronPort's $830 million acquisition by Cisco. Prior to his tenure at IronPort, Williams was Vice President of Sales at IntruVert Networks, a developer of intrusion detection and prevention systems, which was acquired by McAfee.

"I've been in the cybersecurity industry for over two decades, and Armis is addressing the biggest security gap impacting every enterprise around the globe," said Williams. "Unmanaged and Enterprise IoT devices are flooding businesses, which is creating a new attack surface that is difficult to see, manage, or protect. Armis allows customers across all industries from healthcare to manufacturing to retail and more to see all devices, analyze device behavior, and take action to protect their business. I've waited four years to work with a portfolio company with such incredible potential to impact the cybersecurity market and look forward to joining Armis' experienced team and contributing to the company's sales and market growth."

About Armis

Armis is the first agentless, enterprise-class security platform to address the new threat landscape of unmanaged and IoT devices. Fortune 1000 companies trust our unique out-of-band sensing technology to discover and analyze all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices—from traditional devices like laptops and smartphones to new unmanaged smart devices like smart TVs, webcams, printers, HVAC systems, industrial robots, medical devices and more. Armis discovers devices on and off the network, continuously analyzes endpoint behavior to identify risks and attacks, and protects critical information and systems by identifying suspicious or malicious devices and quarantining them. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Bain Capital Ventures

Bain Capital Ventures partners with disruptive founders to accelerate their ideas to market. The firm invests from seed to growth in startups driving transformation across industries, from security and cloud infrastructure to logistics and e-commerce to finance and healthcare. The firm has helped launch and commercialize more than 240 companies, including DocuSign, Jet.com, Kiva Systems, Lime, LinkedIn, Rapid7, Redis Labs, Rent the Runway, Rubrik, SendGrid and SurveyMonkey. Bain Capital Ventures has $5.2 billion in assets under management with offices in San Francisco, New York, Boston and Palo Alto. Follow the firm via LinkedIn and Twitter.

