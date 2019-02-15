Armis Named Winner in 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis , the enterprise IoT security company, today announced the Armis Agentless Security Platform was named a Silver award winner in the Internet of Things Security (IoT) product category, and a Bronze award winner in the Best Cybersecurity Company (between 50 to 99 employees) category by the 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

This recognition adds to a list of prestigious honors for Armis this year. The company's Vice President of Global Sales Mike Baker was named a 2019 CRN Channel Chief earlier this month, and the company was selected as a SC Media 2019 Trust Award Finalist in the Best Threat Detection category in January. These accolades recognize Armis' work to address the growing security problem in the enterprise today.

Through its work with enterprise customers across a broad range of industries across the Fortune 1000 including healthcare, high-tech, manufacturing and more, Armis has found that businesses cannot see 40 percent of the connected devices in their environments. Armis solves this problem by easily and immediately identifying every device in an organization's environment -- all without using agents -- and eliminating the risk they present.

"Organizations are more connected than ever. They need to know that unmanaged devices are active endpoints -- like the smart TV in the conference room, the wireless printer, a badge reader, and Amazon Echo in an executive's office, MRIs and CT scanners in the hospital, robots in an industrial factory. These always on, always connected devices have no security, so they are vulnerable to attackers who can disable them, breach networks, spread ransomware, or steal critical or sensitive information," said Yevgeny Dibrov, co-founder and CEO of Armis. "Armis is helping companies across every vertical safeguard against these types of attacks, and winning in two categories in this year's Cybersecurity Excellence Awards highlights how we're addressing the need for comprehensive visibility over managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices in the enterprise."

The 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Cybersecurity Insiders' award program in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, honors individuals, products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. Results are determined based on strength of the nomination and a popular vote by members of the Information Security Community. For the complete list of winners and details about the Armis Agentless Security Platform, visit here .

To learn more about the Armis agentless device security platform, the company invites you to meet its team of experts at RSA Conference 2019 on March 4-7 in San Francisco - North Hall, Booth N-452. Armis will also host a session , "Hopping into Enterprise Networks from Thin Air with BLEEDINGBIT," on March 6 during the conference.

About Armis

Armis is the first agentless, enterprise-class security platform to address the new threat landscape of unmanaged and IoT devices. Fortune 1000 companies trust our unique out-of-band sensing technology to discover and analyze all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices—from traditional devices like laptops and smartphones to new unmanaged smart devices like smart TVs, webcams, printers, HVAC systems, industrial robots, medical devices and more. Armis discovers devices on and off the network, continuously analyzes endpoint behavior to identify risks and attacks, and protects critical information and systems by identifying suspicious or malicious devices and quarantining them. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

