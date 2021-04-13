Armis Names Tim Mackie Vice President of Worldwide Channels

"Tim's reputation, experience, and success building high growth and sustainable partner programs that have directly assisted firms to scale their ability to partner, resale, deploy and advise and generate new lines of revenue with partners across the globe is simply unmatched and will help us continue to rapidly grow our channel presence and support our partners," said Brian Gumbel , Chief Revenue Officer at Armis. "We welcome him to our team and look forward to his experience and enthusiasm as we provide more innovation and more value to our reselling partners."

Despite the impact of COVID-19, Armis' dedication to healthcare systems and continued rapid expansion into OT and IT drove excessive revenue, customer and partner growth. Over the past couple of years, revenue has grown more than 750%, while the number of customers has grown over 425%. Since launching the Armis Reseller Channel program last June, we have scaled our program to encompass North America, EMEA, South East Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. We have signed 11 regional distribution partners and over 150 reseller partners globally fueling our growth. This has led to an 10X increase in new opportunities being generated through our partner community, both from the reseller and service perspective. As a result, Armis was named to the CRN Security 100 and CRN Emerging Vendors for 2020, was recognized as a leader in connected medical device security by Forrester, a leader in OT Security by ISG, and named in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions and Operational Technology Security.

In commenting on his new role, Mackie said, "Armis has uniquely conceptualized, designed, and built a unique agentless device security platform that is purpose-built to help companies see all connected devices and an ecosystem of value added reseller and integration partners that expands the capabilities of the platform even further. I look forward to growing Armis' channels program, and teaming with our partners to help them create value by accelerating digital transformation initiatives so more businesses can capitalize on today's market opportunities."

According to IDC, there will be more than 40 billion connected devices by 2025 alone. Only Armis is uniquely positioned to solve this unmet security challenge with its agentless, enterprise-class device security platform , specifically designed to deliver total asset visibility and 24/7 connected device security.

