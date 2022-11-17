Armis Ranked Number 132 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 1,101% Revenue Growth to R&D Investment and a Robust Partner Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis , the leading asset visibility and security company, today announced it ranked 132 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Armis grew 1,101% during this period.

Armis Co-founder and chief executive officer, Yevgeny Dibrov, credits continuous investment in research and product development and a robust partner ecosystem with the company's 1,101% revenue growth. He said, "The fact that our revenue growth has been so significant is the direct result of all the great work our team has put in over the years. We've reached this point because we stay ahead of the curve and have invested in our product, research, and team to ensure excellence. We have an incredible array of partners as well as many of the largest global enterprises who are not only embracing the Armis Platform, but also working with us to drive product development and ensure we deliver the needed information and contextual intelligence to protect any enterprise globally against the threats of the modern world."

Armis previously ranked 25th as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2021.

Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.

About Armis

Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, provides the industry's first unified asset intelligence platform designed to address the new extended attack surface that connected assets create. Fortune 100 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and 5G. Armis provides passive cyber asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in California.

